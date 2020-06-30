Only one of four south-central Minnesota highways closed by recent downpours has reopened, according to an update Tuesday afternoon from the Mankato office of the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Highway 19 between Winthrop and Gaylord opened to traffic at 1 p.m. Tuesday after being closed for about 20 hours due to flash flooding.
Highway 68 from Highway 15 to just west of Blue Earth County Road 24 (south of Courtland) closed Monday morning due to a mudslide and remains closed as repairs continue, MnDOT said. Highway 93 from Highway 169 to Henderson also remains closed due to flooding of the Rush River.
And Highway 99 east of Highway 13 in Le Sueur County is closed due to a culvert failure.
