MANKATO — You can’t donate blood when you’re sick, so flu season presents a challenge for supplies.
Influenza and the common cold keep otherwise reliable donors away, diminishing the pool of candidates for organizations collecting blood. Making up for the loss proves difficult when weather forces organizers to cancel blood drives.
It all adds up to blood shortages to begin the year, which blood drives in the Mankato area will help address, said Sue Thesenga, American Red Cross spokesperson.
“The trend typically is we see a decline this time of year because of the weather, so we’re trying to get out in front of it,” she said.
The Red Cross reported a critical shortage of type O blood this week, meaning the nonprofit has less than a three-day supply left. O positive is the most commonly used blood in transfusions, while O negative comes in handy during emergencies because it can be transfused to patients regardless of their blood type.
Minnesota State University will be among the sites for upcoming blood drives, with the Upward Bound program organizing the Feb. 3 donation opportunity. The program for low-income and often first-generation college students has organized drives since 1997 after the Red Cross put out a call for an on-campus sponsor.
“It was a good opportunity for our students to do something good for the community, and we’ve been doing it ever since,” said Upward Bound Director George Corey.
Corey has been donating blood for longer than he’s been helping sponsor drives. He’s now up to 160 donations.
He pointed out donations on college campuses seem to be more affected by timing than weather events. Students are usually busier earlier in the semester when they’re still settling into their classes, he said, so scheduling them a few weeks in can help draw more donors.
Area blood drives in late January and early February include:
- Jan. 23 — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd., North Mankato
- Jan. 27 — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Monarch Meadows, 2148 Arlington Drive, Mankato
- Jan. 29 —11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato
- Feb. 3 — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Minnesota State University, 117 Centennial Student Union, Mankato
- Feb. 3 — 12 p.m.-5 p.m. at Mankato Public Safety Center, 710 S. Front St., Mankato
- Feb. 6 — 12 p.m. — 5 p.m. at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive, Mankato
- Feb. 7 — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato
- Feb. 7 — 12 p.m.-5 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, 1250 Monks Ave., Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.