As Minnesota officially entered influenza season over the last week, vaccines became even more widely available at local clinics and pharmacies.
Many pharmacies started offering vaccines in September. Health-care facilities are offering them now, too, with flu vaccine clinics scheduled throughout October.
Health experts stress how getting vaccinated is even more crucial this year due to the overlap between the COVID-19 pandemic and influenza season.
“This year, it is doubly important that everyone get the flu vaccine because if people have fever and respiratory symptoms in the fall, the first concern is going to be COVID-19,” said Dr. Priya Sampathkumar, an infectious diseases specialist at Mayo Clinic, in a release. “The symptoms of the two diseases are hard to tell apart. If you get the flu vaccine, you are less likely to get the flu and less likely to be thought of as a possible COVID-19 case.”
Mankato Clinic also announced flu shot clinics by appointment in Mankato and St. Peter later this month.
Getting vaccinated sooner rather than later is recommended, said Dr. Andrew Lundquist, Mankato Clinic’s chief medical officer. Along with appointments specifically for flu vaccines, both Mankato Clinic and Mayo in Mankato are offering them to people coming in for other appointments.
“We’re trying to offer them to people who are having their visits so they don’t have to come back in,” Lundquist said. “We’re recommending to get the flu shot as early in the season as possible.”
It can take about two weeks for people to develop antibodies against the flu. They don’t guarantee immunity, but they can significantly reduce a person’s chances of getting it.
Yet another option for people to find flu vaccines is through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s VaccineFinder. Searching for Mankato turns up numerous pharmacies and other sites within a 10-mile radius.
Flu season coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic has been a huge concern for health experts as this fall approaches. After the stay-home orders put in place once COVID emerged in Minnesota earlier this year largely cut down on flu cases, no such restrictions are in place now as the state enters flu season.
The flu and COVID have similar symptoms ranging from mild to severe. COVID doesn’t yet have a vaccine, however, making it far more deadly so far than even the most severe flu seasons.
Minnesota has had 2,101 COVID deaths since cases were first identified in the state about seven months ago. The most deadly six-month flu season in Minnesota over the last decade resulted in 435 deaths in 2017-2018, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
