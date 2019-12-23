MANKATO — With influenza now considered widespread across the state, clinics are seeing an uptick in cases as the holidays approach.
The Minnesota Department of Health has reported six influenza-associated deaths 262 hospitalizations and 123 school outbreaks statewide so far this season. Past seasons suggest the numbers are likely to keep rising in the coming weeks until a peak between January and March.
Although south-central Minnesota hasn’t yet had large numbers of hospitalizations, doctors say flu season has been ramping up in recent weeks.
“In the next week or so is when it’s going to spike down here,” predicted Dr. John Benson, family medicine physician with Mankato Clinic. “We’re right at the precipice.”
He said most cases this season have stemmed from influenza B — one of the two most prevalent influenza viruses. The B virus has caused the most hospitalizations in Minnesota this season, according to the state health department.
Like Mankato Clinic, MedExpress clinics in Mankato and elsewhere in Minnesota have seen more B virus cases to start the season. Dr. Sandy Morris, MedExpress’ Minnesota medical director, said there have been more B virus cases than expected.
“We typically would expect to see B later in the season, so it's peaking a bit early,” she said.
While the B virus is causing more hospitalizations, most of the state’s influenza deaths have been associated with the A virus, according to the Department of Health. The deaths have been mainly restricted to the Twin Cities metro, with none reported in south-central Minnesota yet.
The effectiveness of this year's vaccines won't be determined until later in the season. Based on the cases he’s seen so far, though, Benson said he’s hopeful this year’s vaccine will be a good match for the strains.
“Everybody who's been in my office for influenza has not been vaccinated, with one exception,” he said.
Morris said she’s seen individuals who had influenza B despite being vaccinated. Even if the vaccine doesn’t prevent the illness, studies show immunization can reduce the flu's severity.
“It’s not too late to get a flu shot,” Morris said. “Even though we’re peaking now with B, we haven’t yet with A or H1N1.”
Flu symptoms to look out for include a fever and body aches. Morris said severe coughing isn’t as prominent among the flu cases she’s seen, so patients are commonly reporting a little coughing along with body aches and other symptoms coming on all at once.
As hard as it can be during the holidays, steering clear of gatherings if you start feeling flu symptoms is important, both doctors said. Benson said individuals with the flu shouldn’t be venturing out until one to two days after their fever is gone, even if it means canceling plans.
“The rule of thumb is to stay home,” he said. “Stay isolated if you can.”
