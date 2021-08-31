MANKATO — The likelihood of a resurgent influenza season has health officials encouraging people to get their flu vaccines as a way to limit hospitalizations this winter.
Minnesota’s last flu season, running roughly from October to May, was historically mild with only 35 hospitalizations reported statewide, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The five previous flu seasons leading up to 2020-2021 averaged 3,649 hospitalizations.
Health officials have pointed to mitigation strategies targeted at COVID-19 as a reason for the major drop-off in flu hospitalizations. Influenza is considered less contagious than COVID-19.
Loosened mitigation strategies compared to a year ago could lead to influenza season roaring back in 2021-2022.
“With no mask mandate anymore and people getting together for more social gatherings, we’re more likely to see a more typical flu season,” said Dr. Katie Anderson, an urgent care physician at Mankato Clinic.
Hospital capacities have been getting increasingly strained in Minnesota ahead of flu season in part due to COVID-19. A resurgence of influenza could heap further pressure on the system.
Just as COVID-19 vaccines are encouraged to prevent hospitalizations, so are influenza vaccines for the same reason, said Eric Weller, coordinator of the South Central Health Care Coalition.
“The idea of these vaccines is to keep people out of the hospital,” he said.
As of Monday, Minnesota hospitals had 589 COVID-19 patients. The number has gradually risen over the last month.
COVID-19 isn’t the only reason hospitals are under strain. It’s also summer trauma season, the time of year when more people suffer traumatic injuries from motorcycling, bicycling and other outdoor activities.
People who had to or chose to put off medical care earlier in the pandemic, worsening their conditions, are other factors. And even if there are open hospital beds, they aren’t useful if hospitals don’t have enough workers to staff them.
Concerns about hospital capacity shouldn’t stop people from seeking care when they need it, Weller made clear.
“The message is: If you’re sick and you need to go to the hospital, we do not want to delay care because we’re hearing hospitals are tight,” he said. “We don’t want people not going to the hospital.”
All the factors causing the tight hospital capacities, plus the coming flu season throwing a fresh variable into the mix, makes preventing avoidable hospitalizations more important. COVID-19 vaccines and flu vaccines have been shown to reduce people’s chances of serious illnesses requiring hospitalizations.
While flu seasons can’t be predicted, stated Blue Earth County’s Public Health Supervisor Kelley Haeder in an email, staying home when sick, covering coughs, frequent hand-washing and mask-wearing also “have an impact of slowing or preventing infectious disease from circulating and being transmitted from person to person.”
Flu vaccines started being available at pharmacies this month. People who recently received a COVID-19 vaccine, or plan to, don’t have to wait a set time before receiving the flu shot, Anderson said.
“You don’t need a waiting period for the influenza vaccine,” she said. “As soon as it’s available we would recommend getting vaccinated.”
