MANKATO — A man is facing DWI charges after he reportedly threw a beer can out his pickup window and nearly hit a Mankato police officer.
Matthew Scott Burgie, 26, of Duluth, passed out in the hallway of a Mankato hotel Sunday night but got up before a Mankato police officer arrived.
The officer went to check on a pickup running in the parking lot. As the officer walked up, the passenger window rolled down and a can of beer flew out the window and landed in front of the officer.
Burgie allegedly was inside and told the officer: “Take me to jail.” A breathalyzer allegedly showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.27.
Burgie was taken to a detox facility. A loaded handgun was found in the pickup.
Burgie was charged with gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor counts of DWI Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
