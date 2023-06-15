NORTH MANKATO — As volunteer drivers rolled up to the Summer Food Pack program’s pick-up site Thursday, volunteer loaders filled their vehicles with boxes.
The mobilization came after weeks of yet more volunteers packed the 1,200 boxes full of food in preparation for pick-up and delivery day.
Coordinating about 270 volunteers to kick off the summer program is no small task, said Holly Dodge, but Feeding Our Communities Partners has a system down for the program.
“We’ve perfected it to the point where it really is a well-oiled machine,” said Dodge, FOCP's communications coordinator. “Volunteers are the lifeblood of our entire organization.”
FOCP’s Summer Food Packs contain a month’s worth of weekend food items for children, complementing a weekday meal program known as STOMP. The nonprofit and its volunteers pack the summer boxes and deliver them to families monthly during the summer throughout the Mankato area.
As a school social worker, Molly Fox sees how much of a difference the food packs make. A past board member at FOCP, she’s now a volunteer deliverer.
“I’m 150% behind it,” she said of the meal program. “It serves a lot of needs for our kids.”
Knowing children have meals when school isn’t in session, she added, takes a “big load off of us worrying.” It helps fill the gap until the children return for school meals in the fall — at which time FOCP shifts to providing meal packs on weekends and school breaks.
Fox and other drivers follow fine-tuned delivery routes, which the city of Mankato and the Bolton & Menk civil engineering firm helped FOCP develop.
Along with food items, the summer’s first pack deliveries on Thursday had age-specific books in them through a partnership with A-OK. The group is made up of retired educators.
Each food package also included a free one-day family pass to the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota. Families were excited about the offering last year, prompting FOCP and the museum to partner up again, Dodge said.
“It’s so cool because it really eliminates any barriers to access,” she said.
In announcing the free passes, museum Vice President of Play and Learning Kim Kleven stated the partnership is about nourishing bodies of area youth while stimulating their minds.
“We strongly believe in the power of collaboration between local impact partners to create opportunities for children to learn, grow, and thrive,” Kleven stated. “This partnership exemplifies our commitment to the well-being and holistic development of our region’s children."
For more information on FOCP's programs and upcoming fundraising events, go to www.feedingourcommunitiespartners.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.