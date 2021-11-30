MANKATO — An area partnership spearheaded by Minnesota State University's Strategic Partnerships Center has received nearly $1 million to assist food and agricultural businesses in accessing government resources.
The local partnership got about $943,000 to set up a hub for business outreach. The area network is one of two federal grant recipients in Minnesota.
The Small Business Administration named the recently formed "South Central Community Navigator: Mainstreet Businesses Focused on Food and Agriculture" as one of 51 grants recipients across the U.S.
The grants are part of a new American Rescue Plan initiative focused on supporting small businesses, including businesses owned by groups such as veterans or people of color who often face more challenges compared to other owners.
"While the university’s Strategic Partnerships Center will serve as the coordinating hub, our Minnesota State Mankato and community partners bring the expertise intended to stimulate, sustain and/or grow small businesses in the agriculture and food sector in south central Minnesota," Teri Wallace, MSU's interim associate vice president for research, said in a statement.
Sam Ziegler of GreenSeam said the network came together this past summer as area organizations discussed ways to help local food and ag businesses hit by the pandemic.
Aside from GreenSeam and MSU, the network includes the Region Nine Development Commission, the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute at Waseca, South Central College's Southern Agriculture Center of Excellence and the Mogwai Collaborative at the Hubbard Building.
The partnership plans to leverage industry expertise, access to funding opportunities and potential connections to employees among each organization, according to Ziegler.
Organizers want to reach out to farmers and business owners from diverse backgrounds as well, from young farmers looking for startup help to owners of color seeking technical assistance.
"It really comes down to how do we unlock the knowledge and resources of our people, our businesses, our region that can then be leveraged to support new growth," Ziegler said.
For more information, visit mankato.mnsu.edu/about-the-university/strategic-partnerships/MBFFA/
