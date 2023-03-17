The Free Press
MANKATO — A food and agriculture summit will take place Wednesday, hosted by Minnesota State University’s Strategic Partnership Center.
The summit is noon to 4 p.m. at Sky One Eleven, which is 111 South Second St., on the seventh floor of the Eide Bailly building.
Primarily for small business owners and community food and agriculture stakeholders, the summit will include conversations about the challenges and successes of the Main Street food and agriculture entrepreneurs in Region Nine, and information on resources available to those who want to start, sustain and grow their ventures.
Summit highlights include a keynote address by Eric Sannerud, who farms outside of Milaca, and a panel discussion that will include Dan Zimmerli of Cedar Crate Farm in rural Waldorf, Emily Knudsen of Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm in rural Waseca and Scott Haase of Blue Dirt Farm in rural Blue Earth.
Free registration is available, but seating is limited: mnsu.edu/about-the-university/strategic-partnerships/MBFFA/food-ag-summit/.
