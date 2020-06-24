MANKATO — A couple of important dates are fast approaching for families in need of food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
First comes a free food distribution Monday in Mankato, followed by the deadline for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer — or P-EBT — on Tuesday. The latter is available to families with children who’d normally be receiving free or reduced-price meals at schools.
With many families now having to provide those meals themselves, the P-EBT program provides a one-time payment of $325 per child to fill the nutrition gap.
ECHO Food Shelf Manager Deisy De Leon Esqueda said the program could be a huge help for clients, but not enough people know about it as the deadline nears.
“If you’re planning on your kid eating at school and then all of a sudden you have them at home for 2½ months and you have to provide the meals, it’s tough,” she said.
Some clients who do know about the program worry that applying for it could impact their immigration proceedings. A new rule implemented by President Donald Trump last year allows the federal government to restrict low-income immigrants from seeking more permanent residence if they receive government benefits.
Considering how helpful an extra $325 would be for families living below or near the poverty line, De Leon Esqueda said ECHO has offered to help them apply. ECHO has Spanish and Somali speakers on staff to assist clients through the application.
Families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will automatically receive the extra assistance. Applications are needed for families who aren’t receiving SNAP but do qualify for free or reduced-price meals at school.
About one-third of Blue Earth County students, or 3,700, qualify for free or reduced-price meals, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The free food distribution, known as the COVID Food Assistance Program, is a separate assistance program set up in response to the pandemic. Second Harvest Heartland oversees the distributions in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties in coordination with local organizations.
The program allows any family in need to receive produce, mixed dairy and meat boxes adding up to about 65 pounds, said Char Graff, Second Harvest’s agency program specialist. It’s meant for anyone experiencing hardships, in particular hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s for anybody who’s fallen through the cracks,” Graff said. “It doesn’t have to be someone in poverty.”
Monday’s Mankato distribution will be from 3-6 p.m. in the STOREit MN parking lot at 2015 Bassett Drive. Feeding Our Communities Partners is helping coordinate it, and there will be enough boxes for 1,500 households.
Volunteers will be needed to help distribute the food to people’s cars, said Sarah McDonald, program manager at Feeding Our Communities Partners. She suspects there will be strong interest in the program and said information about signing up for P-EBT will be distributed to recipients as well.
“We just know that the economic hardships that people have experienced through this pandemic likely increase the number of people who need assistance,” she said.
Volunteers can sign up to help at feedingourcommunitiespartners.org.
Nicollet County’s distribution, enough for 700 households, will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at St. Peter High School. Second Harvest picked Blue Earth and Nicollet counties for distributions because both are considered among the 25 most food insecure counties in Minnesota, Graff said.
Food distributions will be scheduled in Mankato and St. Peter in July and August as well. Graff said the program may be extended if there’s enough federal funding for it.
Recipients don’t need to sign up in advance to receive the food boxes. For P-EBT, however, families should apply at www.mn.p-ebt.org/en.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.