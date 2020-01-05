Despite desperately needing a hand-up, Alicia Handy didn’t qualify for food stamps when she most needed it in December.
The Pemberton resident, who relies on ECHO Food Shelf like thousands of others in the Mankato area, said the regulatory barriers she faced trying to qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, left her disillusioned with the process.
The Trump administration repeatedly sought to further restrict eligibility for the food assistance program in 2019 and has indicated it will continue in 2020. After not qualifying as it is while in between jobs in December, Handy said she wonders how much more strict the restrictions can be.
“I needed food really bad,” she said Thursday at ECHO. “I had none, and (ECHO) is the place that saved me. I’m just getting back on my feet.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s attempts to restrict SNAP eligibility have taken on many forms since President Donald Trump came into office in January 2017. At least one proposal will take effect in 2020, while others are being finalized.
The most recently finalized proposal is set to cut an estimated 700,000 unemployed people from the program in April. The rule change makes it more difficult for states to waive the program’s work requirements for “able-bodied adults without dependents” in counties with high unemployment.
“We need to encourage people by giving them a helping hand but not allowing it to become an indefinitely giving hand,” stated U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in a release announcing the change. “Now, in the midst of the strongest economy in a generation, we need everyone who can work, to work.”
Hunger Solutions, a hunger relief organization in Minnesota, criticized the decision. It also released a map showing 26 counties and 11 tribal reservations have exemption waivers from the new rule through September 2020, although all are in central or northern Minnesota.
Another rule change proposed in summer 2019 would eliminate SNAP eligibility for many families also enrolled in a cash assistance program known as “Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.” Blue Earth County had 796 recipients from 276 families in Minnesota’s version of the program — the Minnesota Family Investment Program — as of June 2019.
The Department of Agriculture hasn’t announced its final plans for the change. With the comment period for it expiring in September 2019, a new rule could be finalized this year.
Celeena Wood, another SNAP recipient at ECHO Thursday, described herself as a Trump supporter through and through. As a full-time worker supporting a big family, she said she likes how Trump is trying to take people who refuse to work off the program.
At the same time, though, she’s concerned the restrictions will hurt more than just the people she believes are taking advantage of the system.
“There’s a lot of people who abuse the system, I get it,” she said. “But they shouldn’t be punishing those of us who are working and are trying to support our families.”
Wood makes more than $19 per hour at a manufacturing company in Mankato. It’s not enough to provide everything for her family, so SNAP and ECHO help cover the difference.
“I work full time. I bust my ass. I do everything I possibly can,” she said. “ … We have no choice but to be on SNAP benefits. There’s no way we could do it.”
Perdue’s statement announcing the tightened work requirements referenced low unemployment as a reason for the decision. ECHO Manager Deisy De Leon Esqueda said the strong economic indicators cited by the Trump administration make them seem out of touch with the realities she’s seeing at the food shelf.
“Those are not the stories we’re hearing down here,” she said.
ECHO continues to see more clients year after year, most recently rising from 13,498 individuals served in 2018 to 14,443 in 2019. About 413 families served there in 2019 received aid through the Minnesota Family Investment Program. Another 2,078 received SNAP benefits.
Handy said she qualified for SNAP a couple of years ago before her daughter became an adult. The amount she received each month, however, was anything but the exorbitant sum SNAP’s critics often cite when criticizing the program.
“I’d get a gallon of milk and a big thing of hamburger,” Handy said, adding it amounted to about $15 per month for the three months she was on it.
A 2018 study by the Urban Institute found SNAP benefits already don’t cover the cost of food in nearly every county in the U.S. Kelly Kunkel, a health and nutrition educator with the University of Minnesota Extension, said the various attempts to cut the program further could add even more burdens on families in tough situations.
“It creates the stress of finding food when they’re already experiencing challenging situations,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.