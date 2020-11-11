NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato City Council members are struggling to agree on how to regulate food trucks as they move to create an ordinance they say is intended to protect brick-and-mortar restaurants.
City Administrator John Harrenstein told the council during a work session this week the ordinance is being created "with the goal of protecting existing restaurants from outside competition."
The proposed code would prohibit food trucks within 750 feet of restaurants in the city or roughly just more than two blocks. Food trucks could be closer than that during special events permitted by the city.
But council members are split on whether bars or other businesses that don't have kitchens should be able to continue bringing in food trucks on their own property.
Councilwoman Sandra Oachs, who owns Spinner's Bar & Grill on Belgrade Avenue, argued for a strict code, including preventing bars or other businesses from allowing a food truck onto their own property.
Councilman Jim Whitlock, who owns a graphics business downtown and is the founder of the Business on Belgrade group, also argued passionately for a strict ordinance to protect restaurant owners who have invested heavily in their businesses. And he said that while restaurants pay a local food sales tax, food trucks do not.
"The idea is to protect the brick-and-mortar businesses in the city," Whitlock said. "This is not what we foresaw when I, we, worked so damn hard for 14 years to build up the central business district."
Oachs said food trucks can undercut restaurants on menu prices and she wondered if they have proper health and safety oversight. She said the city shouldn't be encouraging food trucks.
"Is it public policy to encourage mobile restaurants when we have some much empty space available (for restaurants and bars to open)," Oachs asked. "If you want to get into the restaurant business, buy a restaurant."
But Mayor Mark Dehen and Councilman Billy Steiner raised concerns about how the ordinance as written would affect existing brick-and-mortar bars or other businesses that sometimes bring in food trucks. They noted the Circle Inn, which doesn't have a kitchen, sometimes brings a food truck into its parking lot.
"Would this prohibit the Circle Inn from having a food truck?" Steiner asked.
Harrenstein said that as written the ordinance would bar the Circle Inn or other businesses from having a food truck if it would be located too close to an existing restaurant.
Dehen said he thinks business owners having a special event who want to bring in a food truck should be allowed to.
"They are paying taxes so they should be able to choose."
Dehen said he thought the idea of the ordinance was to protect restaurants from food trucks from out of the area setting up on Belgrade Avenue to compete with restaurants, not to prevent bars and other businesses from being able to bring a truck onto their own property.
But Oachs said the Circle Inn or other business owners should be barred from hosting a food truck on their property. "I have a really hard time allowing everyone to have a food truck, whether they own a business or not."
The question also was raised about whether it would be too difficult to police a 750 foot distance requirement without police having to literally measure the distance between a food truck and any nearby restaurant. City Attorney Mike Kennedy said some cities simply bar food trucks from parking on specific city streets where restaurants are located.
Dehen said that while some people may have issues with food trucks, they are growing increasingly popular with the public, and even the city has hosted food trucks at Music in the Park and art events.
"There's a lot of momentum for food trucks," noting the growing number of food trucks in Mankato, including at the food truck Hub in Old Town.
Harrenstein told the council that staff would continue to study and tweak the proposed ordinance before bringing it back to the council for more discussion at another workshop meeting.
