In recent years the danger of concussion in sports, particularly football, has dominated the public conversation about brain injuries.
But just 7% of concussions are sports related, and of those virtually all are mild.
Instead, the large majority of traumatic brain injury comes from falls, traffic accidents, being struck in the head, or assaults, including child abuse.
“Football has taken the brunt of attention,” said Troy Hoehn, who works for Mayo and has been an athletic trainer for Mankato East High School.
Hoehn said he hears from more parents who say they don’t want their children to play football, but rather “safer” sports. But he said concussions occur in any sport.
Heightened awareness, Hoehn said, has led to better identification and treatment of concussions.
“Awareness is leading to more reporting (of concussions) but there are fewer deaths.”
Hoehn was part of a free concussion workshop at East High School Saturday sponsored by Minnesota State University faculty and students. Teachers, coaches and the public was invited to learn about the signs and effects of concussions.
Sheen Chiou, a com- munication sciences and disorders specialist and professor, was at a station that helped people understand how difficult it is to make higher level cognitive decisions with a brain injury. People performed different tasks normally and then put on goggles that help mimic what it would be like to have a brain trauma.
“We try to raise awareness of how it can affect people. People don’t notice someone with brain injury because they don’t look any different.”
Chiou said her department works with people with brain injuries, including students, and tries to educate faculty and others on campus about the challenge people with a concussion or other brain injury have when they return to school or work.
She said those with brain injury have to try to learn and work while dealing with headaches, trouble sleeping, lack of concentration, noise distraction and tiring easily.
“That all works against learning,” Chiou said.
Psychology student Melanie Schmitt attached headphones and a headband with EEG probes to people to show them how their brain waves varied doing different tasks. When people sat still and calm the waves were short and steady. When doing tasks like multiplication or when hearing irritating sounds like a fork scratching a plate the brain waves would jump.
“If you had a traumatic brain injury or concussion those brain waves would be much more inconsistent,” Schmitt said.
Adam Steiner, a neuroscientist and assistant professor at MSU, said much of the focus is on high school athletes and coaches. “But I want everybody to understand it. It’s not just athletes that get concussions. If you have a one-and-a-half-year-old at home and she falls, does she have a concussion? Probably not, but what do you look for?”
As a scientist, Steiner focused on what happens to the brain after a concussion. “You can see a bruise on your arm, you can’t see a bruise on your brain easily.”
He said schools are much more adept at watching for concussions than in the past. “Athletic trainers act as coordinators, a person to interact with parents, teachers, coaches to make sure athletes stay safe and they’re good at it. They’re professionals,” Steiner said.
