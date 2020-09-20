All three of Megan Dell’s children started the school year learning entirely from home.
Dell and her husband had concerns about their exposure to COVID-19 and had the luxury of flexible schedules.
But Dell quickly realized another period of distance learning was not working out well for her eldest daughter, an East High School freshman who receives special education services.
Dell was able to work with high school administrators to get her eldest back in school part time while the younger two continue learning exclusively remotely.
More than 1,700 Mankato Area Public Schools students — roughly 20% — chose to continue full-time distance learning this fall.
At the elementary school level, the district has established a online academy especially for remote learners.
At the secondary schools, full-time remote learners are more integrated with their other classmates who divide their time between learning from home and being at school.
Schools across Minnesota that re-opened in full or in a hybrid model this fall were required to also offer families the option to learn from home.
There is some opportunity for Mankato Area Public Schools families to change their choice. But Director of Teaching and Learning Travis Olson said requests are considered on a case-by-case basis and depend on variables such as space capacity.
Families choose
Families have unique reasons for continuing distance learning.
A baby with fragile health was the main concern for Martie Kaus, who is keeping her four school-age children home.
For her 9-month-old, who recently had heart surgery, contracting COVID-19 would likely be fatal for her, Kaus said.
“We obviously want the other kids to stay healthy as well and feel that we needed to be one of those families that sits back and waits as far as waiting to see what happens once schools open back up,” she said.
“We’ve been criticized and judged but I don’t think that’s right. I think each family needed to make the decision that was best for them in their own circumstances. This is what is best for us.”
For her family, Billie Joe Wicks called the choice “among the most challenging parenting decisions we’ve ever faced.
“We felt like there was no perfect answers or solutions,” she said.
With four boys at three different schools, Wicks said they were concerned about how they could maintain three different schedules. They also worried that complicated schedules could soon be disrupted if area COVID-19 case rates rise and schools are forced to do more distance learning.
They ultimately decided to continue distance learning for their East High School junior and their eighth grader and sixth grader at Dakota Meadows Middle School.
“They all weighed in and all felt strongly that distance learning was what was right for them as individuals,” Wicks said of her oldest three.
For their second grader at Jefferson Elementary School, they decided he should go in person. He most needed the socialization and the face-to-face instruction, Wicks said, and he would have needed more support from his parents to learn at home.
“We were concerned it would make the overall distance learning experience more challenging and less successful for everyone,” Wicks said.
Dell said she was especially concerned about her youngest child’s COVID-19 exposure because the elementary schools are in-person every day and the in-person class sizes are larger than at the secondary schools.
She also is concerned that schools are not quarantining full classes when someone gets sick. Only those who were in close prolonged proximity to someone who tested positive are required to stay home.
Dell also worried about contact on buses and about the prospect of having to change to distance learning if cases rise.
Dell said the decision also was partly made with their community in mind.
“We are super privileged in that my husband and I can make our own schedules and hire a part-time nanny to help with the kids. A lot of families don’t have those options,” she said. “I feel that taking our kids out of the equation and making room for other students is the right thing to do right now.”
But after just a few days Dell said she was feeling overwhelmed, prompting them to shift to a hybrid for their oldest child.
“We were in way over our heads with three children at three different schools,” she said. “This is so much harder than I thought it would be. I can’t imagine how hard this has been for teachers.”
Fall revamped
Olson applauded the teachers, who he says have stepped up to improve distance learning this fall.
Educators had to be flexible this summer due to uncertainty over whether the district would be able to return to some in-person learning and then uncertainty over how many families would chose the distance option.
“There was continuous discussion and collaboration on how are we going to make this work,” Olson said.
At the elementary level, over 30 teachers were reassigned to work exclusively with the nearly 800 distance students.
There are four to six virtual classrooms at each grade level with class sizes about the same as they would be in person, Olson said.
Many of the virtual classrooms are comprised of students from the same school while other classes have students from multiple schools.
Olson said the elementary distance teachers are working in teams, capitalizing on each others’ strengths. Students start each day with the same teacher, but they might have live virtual lessons with other teachers or do remote assignments prepared by another teacher.
Elementary students are spending around one-third of their day in a live virtual classroom or virtually working one-on-one with an educator, said Jody Rittmiller, who has been appointed the district’s distance learning coordinator. Students are working independently on assignments around two-thirds of the day.
At the secondary level, the approximately 1,000 full-time distance learners are mingled with the part-time distance learners.
Secondary teachers are simultaneously teaching both groups of students. That means every day they are preparing lessons for three groups of students: the full-time remote learners, the hybrid learners who are at home and the hybrid learners in the classroom.
“I can’t say enough about their dedication,” Olson said.
The ratio of live and independent work varies from class to class for the secondary remote remote learners.
At all grade levels, district officials said attendance requirements have become more strict than last spring, though there still are accommodations being made for families that request flexibility.
The district surveyed students, family and staff about their spring distance learning experiences and took the feedback into account while developing the fall plans, Olson said.
The charges included consolidating digital learning platforms so students have one primary place to access lessons and communicate with teachers. The district is using three different platforms that Olson said are “age appropriate.” Each student uses just one platform, but parents with children at multiple schools might still have to navigate more than one.
Wicks said the streamlining of platforms has improved her family’s experience. But she worries now that some secondary teachers are stretched too thin. She also wishes there was more remote communication between teachers and parents.
“I still struggle as a parent knowing how to best support my learners because we have less communication as parents,” she said. “I understand and support that the students need to have responsibility for their learning, but I feel like it would be helpful to get weekly or so overviews of what is needed.”
Dell said her eldest struggled with her new platform but is doing better now that she is getting some in-person support. All her distance learners still need a lot more parental help than when they were in the classroom full time, she said.
Kaus said she wishes her children had more opportunity to participate in live virtual classes, though she understands how that would be logistically challenging.
“I appreciate all the teachers and staff so much for all the adapting and extra work they’ve had to do to accommodate the different types of learning and the extra responsibilities,” she said.
Commented
