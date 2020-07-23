MANKATO — A stately 189-foot iron bowstring arch bridge — which rose shortly after the Civil War just southwest of Mankato, stood strong through 146 Minnesota winters and 145 spring floods, barely survived plans to demolish it when a modern replacement was constructed nearby, and is now disassembled and packed for moving — can be yours for the low, low price of $300,000*.
*(Price is a preliminary estimate and could change. Designed to carry horses and buggies, bridge should not be used for automobiles or other large vehicles. Some assembly required.)
The historic Kern Bridge is officially on the market after Blue Earth County and the Minnesota Department of Transportation partnered to save the structure in hopes it could be reused as a dramatic feature of a non-motorized trail somewhere in the region or state.
“The Kern Bridge would be an attractive addition to a bike and pedestrian trail,” said Katie Haun Schuring, MnDOT historian who is serving on the task force that will select the new owner.
“While our main goal is to see the bridge reused and for many people to experience this unique structure, it would be ideal if the bridge could be in a similar setting to its historic one — over water.”
MnDOT is soliciting letters of interest through Aug. 31 from city, county and state agencies with more detailed final applications due by the end of September. Cities with populations less than 5,000 must have a county as a co-applicant.
Special funding identified by MnDOT allowed the county to hire a contractor to lift the span from its highly eroded abutments along the Le Sueur River in February — 29 years after the township bridge was closed to traffic.
After the span was set down on the shore, crews took it apart, piece by piece, bolt by bolt — inventorying every part — and packed it all into shipping containers.
It was essentially a very large-scale Erector Set project.
"After we got it lifted off the river, we pretty much just disassembled it over a period of months," said Assistant County Public Works Director Stefan Gantert, who oversaw the project. "Everything went pretty smoothly."
While some replacement bolts might be needed, the bridge suffered no significant damage while being moved from the spot it had rested since 1873, Gantert said. And potential buyers literally won't find another one like it.
"The Kern Bridge is one of the oldest bridges in Minnesota and is made from wrought iron, a rare type of bridge material," MnDOT wrote in its solicitation announcement. "It is the only bow-string arch bridge in Minnesota and is the longest of its type in the nation."
Gantert would love to see the bridge stay in south-central Minnesota.
"We certainly hope it finds a new home, and ideally it will be in a close geographic area here," he said. "If not, somewhere in Minnesota would be great."
Federal funds are available to cover 80% of the cost of moving and reassembling the bridge, along with any rehabilitation required. And the new owner must also relist the bridge on the National Register of Historic Places.
With preliminary estimates putting the total cost at around $1.5 million, even the remaining 20% local match would total $300,000.
And the bridge's length limits where it might be placed. It's not quite long enough, for instance, to span the Blue Earth River to connect Mankato's Sibley and Land of Memories parks. And it's too long to serve as a replacement for a deteriorating bridge over Thompson Creek on the Minnesota River Trail — a span short enough that roughly half of the bridge would be resting on land.
If the right place is found in the region or the state, the bridge shouldn't be particularly difficult to put back together by reading — in reverse order — the very detailed plan created for taking it apart.
"All the parts are there," Gantert said. "The disassembly plan will almost serve as the reassembly plan."
More information including photos, video, background and a Structural Analysis & Bridge Load Rating Report along with the forms and requirements are posted at http://www.mndot.gov/historicbridges/L5669.html and http://www.mndot.gov/historicbridges/available-bridges.html.
Interested agencies can also contact District State Aid Engineer Lisa Bigham at 507-351-2563, lisa.bigham@state.mn.us or Katie Haun Schuring at 651-366-3603, katherine.haun-schuring@state.mn.us.
