MANKATO — Listen to Alyssa Lillehaugen describe a trip back to Minnesota State University, and it's easy to wonder if her complexion starts to turn a shade of purple as she nears campus.
"I can feel the adrenaline pumping up and feeling almost giddy, especially when I turn onto Stadium Road," the 2018 MSU graduate said. "It's 'Here we go!' All the excitement and memories start flooding back."
So, yeah, Lillehaugen eagerly returned to Mankato for the 2021 homecoming festivities this weekend.
"Coming back stirs up the emotions," she said. "You feed off the students' energy and you get to see how much the campus has grown since you were last here. ... Seeing the great university you remember becoming greater."
The Maplewood resident laughs that she has a 100% attendance streak for MSU homecomings. She was there in the fall of 2018, just after her graduation, and again in the fall of 2019. And after homecoming was canceled in 2020, she was there Friday and Saturday.
Randy Reichert of Blaine can't quite match that percentage, but he figures he's made 38 of the 40 homecomings held since his graduation from Mankato State University in the winter of 1979.
A Mankato native, as is his wife Ann, they see a trip back to campus as a literal homecoming.
"It gives us an excuse to come back," he said. "We run into a lot of high school friends, a lot of college friends. ... Lots of great fond memories of MSU."
They were far from alone in making the trip. Reichert had already run into fellow alums from Rochester, Lakeville, St. Paul, Minnetonka, Bloomington, Eden Prairie ... . And that was before most of Saturday's activities had yet begun.
The traditional events — the parties in stadium parking lots, the pancake breakfast with the university president, the parade down Warren Street, the gridiron massacre at Blakeslee Stadium and the post-game socialization downtown — are fine. But the real attraction that kept Reichert coming back year after year was the certainty of seeing familiar, if slightly more age-worn, faces.
"I knew I was going to see my buddies," he said.
And he knew there would be plenty of talk about those days back in the late 1970s when they were in their late teens and early 20s — young college students out on their own. Most of the reminiscing focuses on what happened after classes ended for the day or the week, not so much on their scholarly accomplishments.
"To be honest, we joke that we just found out recently we have a library on campus," he said.
Gags aside, Reichert is unabashedly proud of his university. His mother, who worked as a teacher straight out of high school, went to Mankato State College later in life to earn her degree. His dad was a chemistry professor at the college. Two of his brothers attended, as did seven or eight nieces and nephews.
His MSU marketing and management degree in hand, Reichert went into the banking industry, eventually overseeing 300 salespeople in the mortgage department of Wells Fargo. When openings needed to be filled, he was always hoping for applicants from a certain school — one that tended to attract students from rural areas or from blue-collar families in the Twin Cities, students who had worked their way through college rather than having their education gifted to them by their parents.
"Anytime someone came in with 'Minnesota State University' on the resumè, they got a hard look," he said.
Still involved with his old fraternity, Phi Delta Theta, he gets to interact with current students through those gatherings: "I'm impressed with the students today. It's a different student, I think, much more well-rounded. They take school a lot more seriously."
For former MSU students who were there when classes were split between an upper campus and lower campus, homecoming is also about seeing how much the university has changed.
"Just a beautiful, beautiful campus," Reichert said.
The must-see sights for Reichert and his buddies — other than "the hole where Gage (dormitory) was" — aren't a lot different than the ones Lillehaugen mentions. The fountain, Centennial Student Union, the academic buildings where their major was focused.
But it's the sounds, too, according to Lillehaugen. The voice of the public address announcer, the Maverick Machine pep band, the raw energy of the current student body at a game.
"Seeing all the students having fun, it's like 'I remember those days,'" she said.
