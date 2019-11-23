MANKATO — To give a little, sometimes you’ve got to get a little — off the side, that is.
Mankato businessman Dain Fisher found that out firsthand Saturday when he was shaved down for the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund during the Minnesota State University Mavericks hockey game against the University of Alaska Anchorage.
“It wasn’t anything I was going to say no to,” Fisher said.
The event is one of several put on by area business owners and volunteers in honor of Jonathan Zierdt, the former head of Greater Mankato Growth who passed away last year from cancer.
Zierdt helped organize the first Grow Mankato event in 2014 along with Chris Harstad to raise money for a friend. Organizers have since expanded their efforts toward helping to give care packages to cancer patients in the region.
That effort has become the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund, which plans to break fundraising efforts this year.
“This group has done an amazing job through the years,” said Tami Paulsen, director of the cancer fund. “As it’s evolved, each year (volunteers) raise more and more money.”
Paulsen said the group will likely exceed its $10,000 goal this month, which is also known as No-Shave November or Movember to promote similar cancer awareness for men around the U.S.
Organizers raised about $13,000 in 2014 and had some difficulty raising a similar amount in the years since. Yet once the cancer fund introduced the idea to shave a local well-known individual volunteers saw donations and awareness increase in the greater Mankato area, according to Paulsen.
Fisher, this year’s area celebrity, pledged to raise more than $5,000 so he could get shaved. He has helped raise funds and spread cancer awareness for several years, including when the effort helped raise money for area resident Wes Schuck’s cancer treatments.
He raised more than $6,300 through a variety of schemes, from working as a barista to randomly asking people on the street to donate money to the cancer fund. Fisher even tried to raise more money Saturday night, when he told the crowd he’d shave his head if people donated $1,000 before the end of the game.
“Jonathan was a friend of mine, and it’s really important, the work he was doing, that we all live through the legacy that he left,” Fisher said.
Donations go toward gift cards and other goods the cancer fund includes in care packages sent to area hospitals and medical centers, where they’re given to cancer patients throughout southern Minnesota.
Paulsen said she’s heard from several people diagnosed with cancer who told her how they appreciated the care package at a devastating time in their lives.
“That’s why it’s important, and it’s important since Jonathan’s passing, to host these events,” Paulsen said.
