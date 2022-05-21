MANKATO — The sculptures have arrived in all their variety — a hobby horse encased in artificial turf, a Twisted Toad made of bronze, a lotus flower crafted in part with tissue paper.
Over the next year, pedestrians in downtown Mankato and North Mankato can look for the abstract seagulls. They can guess which piece was created by the same Oregon sculptor chosen to design the "Peggy Fleming Trophy," given to ice skaters who excel in artistic expression.
And they can watch for the piece of graffiti-like street art that — when the sun is at the right angle — reproduces one of the most recognizable paintings in human history.
"It's really great," Mankato mural painter Justin Ek said of this year's collection. "I think it might be the best yet. It feels like a really interesting year."
In a volunteer-powered effort, 31 new pieces representing nearly $400,000 of art were installed early Saturday morning for the 2022 CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour. The appearance of the new sculptures has become a springtime tradition, growing since its 2011 beginnings to include a reception, guided tours and children's activities.
But artist Jeff Davis likes the idea of the quieter contemplation that the sculptures will inspire over the next 12 months, particularly in a modern world obsessed with instant digital gratification.
"It's so important to stop and experience three-dimensional art," said Davis, a Woodbine, Iowa resident who contributed "The Artist" and "The Escape" for the 2022 CityArt tour.
Davis is more than willing to applaud, too, the practical value of CityArt, a partnership of the City Center Partnership and Twin Rivers Council for the Arts.
"It's absolutely critical to downtown revitalization," he said of public art. "To keep a downtown as nice as what you have in Mankato takes effort."
That was literally evident Saturday morning. Volunteers, several from local construction firms, set up the entire exhibit across downtown Mankato and along Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato — wrangling, wrestling and welding sometimes mammoth sculptures into place.
"It takes a community," said Steve Mork, a retiree who this year was turning over some of the organizational duties he's performed for a decade.
Mork said he enjoys watching the intergenerational nature of so many of the groups touring the sculptures. And he sees an increasing vitality in the city center.
"It's brought a lot of people downtown," he said. "If you remember 10 years ago, there weren't a lot of people coming to downtown Mankato."
Davis planned to return downtown later Saturday to eavesdrop on some of the people viewing his two entries in the 2022 tour.
"I can't wait to come back this evening and play the fly on the wall routine and get their reactions without them knowing who I am," he said.
Even as he was supervising the installation of "The Artist" — a towering guitar modeled after the one played by the late legendary musician Prince — people were examining the elements. Embedded throughout the guitar were a variety of musical instruments, along with a little red sports car, white doves, soundboard controls ... .
Davis received very good and very well-documented feedback a year ago. His sculpture — a statement on water pollution consisting of a fish made out of discarded metal products, 460 nickels serving as the fish's scales — was the winner of the People's Choice award, as voted on by average folks. The winning sculpture each year is purchased and becomes a part of the cities' permanent collection.
People can learn more about the tour and how to vote at
https://www.cityartmankato.com/tours/walking-sculpture-tour-2022/
