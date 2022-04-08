MANKATO — The recent approval of a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose for certain groups has people facing dilemmas on what the best timing would be to seek it out.
People aged 50 and older or younger people with compromised immune systems are currently eligible for an additional booster dose if they received their last dose at least four months ago, according to Food and Drug Administration guidance.
The question isn’t whether getting a fourth dose will boost someone’s protection against COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. It’s particularly effective at preventing severe COVID-19 outcomes, as documented in studies and data at state, national and global levels.
Yet the protection wanes over time, and cases in Minnesota seem to be spreading at some of their lowest levels in a year. Might it make sense to wait until the fall, then, when the virus could be circulating at higher levels?
For those timing decisions, check with your health care provider, advised Dr. Gregory Poland, director of the Mayo Clinic vaccine research group, during a media briefing Friday.
“My guess is we’ll all be getting a booster,” he said. “It’s a matter of when we’ll get it to have the maximum benefit of that.”
The fourth dose guidance is what’s known as a “permissive recommendation,” Poland said, meaning certain people may get it if they choose. It came in the interest of trying to get ahead of the next potential wave of cases.
Generally, it makes sense for people older than 50 and with immunocompromised conditions to boost their immunity when they can, said Dr. Katie Anderson, urgent care and COVID-19 lead physician at Mankato Clinic.
“We recommend as soon as you’re eligible to get that dose,” she said. “We know Europe is seeing a lot higher numbers now, and usually the U.S. ends up having surges after Europe does, so we may see cases rise before the fall.”
On an individual level, Poland said the necessity of getting a fourth dose immediately might vary depending on specific health profiles.
A 70-year-old who’s had a multitude of medical issues, or someone planning to travel in the near future? Pull the trigger on another booster, Poland said.
What about if you’re a 55-year-old who lives in a rural area, is safe when around other people, and has no history of medical issues? In that case, Poland said, holding off for now but watching developments closely could work.
Poland emphasized during his briefing that he’s not against boosters by any means. Despite people pretending it’s the case, he said the pandemic isn’t over and getting COVID-19 comes with a host or concerns on top of hospitalizations and deaths.
Contracting COVID-19 increases someone’s chances of developing diabetes, a “life changing” impact, he said. The virus also increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, blood clotting and mental health issues, so doing what you can to protect yourself against it is still wise.
His concerns about timing stem from the likelihood of a booster’s immunity waning after four to 12 weeks. Basically, someone’s immunity from the booster would likely wane by the time a fall wave comes around.
By then, another booster could be recommended, and people might need to wait until four months after their last dose to seek it out.
People are used to thinking about vaccines around the fall due to school starting and influenza season following a seasonal pattern. COVID-19 may take on a seasonal pattern in time as well, Anderson said, leading to annual vaccines similar to what people are familiar with for the flu.
“With influenza, the shot changes slightly every year based on what strains are circulating,” she said. “I think that’s what will happen eventually with the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Although the vaccine remains effective at preventing serious COVID-19 illnesses, the rapidly changing nature of the virus presents serious hurdles to developing boosters specifically tailored to current strains. Poland likened the issue to charting a jet’s coordinates in the sky: By the time you can relay to someone where the jet is, it’s already miles away.
In COVID-19’s case, a new variant would arise by the time a tailored booster gets deployed. It’s why health experts so strongly cautioned against uncontrolled spread of COVID-19, because it gave the virus all the room it needed to mutate into more contagious variants.
“In large part this is one of the consequences of not taking this pandemic in terms of policy nationwide as seriously as we should,” Poland said.
As it stands, boosting immunity against the virus is the best way to protect yourself from it. And there’s an ideal time to get the booster, Poland said, but knowing when the best time actually is will be the hard part for people.
“The ideal is you’d like to get your booster two weeks before the surge or before you’re exposed,” Poland said. “There’s no way to predict that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.