MANKATO — For Minnesota State University alumni Ann and Curtis Peters, the annual homecoming parade is a family tradition.
“It kind of brings back memories. I grew up across the street from MSU, so I’ve been coming to homecoming for my whole life, but now it’s exciting for the kids to start their Maverick journey when they’re young,” Ann said.
Ann and Curtis met while she was in college; she graduated in 2013 while he graduated in 2017.
But they were part of the Maverick family even before that.
“My parents also graduated from MSU,” Ann said. “So we’re legacy.”
The couple said homecoming is a chance for the kids to see the community where Ann’s parents went to school and where they both went to school, adding that they wouldn’t be surprised if their kids also went to MSU.
“It would be nice to have more Mavericks in the family,” said Ann.
For students in the parade, such as Koshangi Jhan, who is on the homecoming court, the celebration was a chance to show school spirit.
“I really love MSU representing my fellow international students and all of the minorities in this college,” said Jhan.
Student government member James Ziegeweie said the parade was also a chance to build community.
“We have a really strong community, great alumni, so just making sure that everyone’s engaged and everyone’s having fun and enjoying homecoming,” he said.
