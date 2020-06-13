Professors at Minnesota State University and other colleges had their creativity and technical prowess tested by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But no amount of inventiveness could create online instruction to replace what’s going on at the MSU campus right now. As the rest of the school is almost entirely shut down, 45 senior law enforcement students are wrapping up their skills training with very in-person instruction.
“There’s no way around that physical training,” said Pat Nelson, chair of MSU’s Department of Government and an instructor in the law enforcement program.
Those soon-to-be police officers and deputies are learning how to properly physically control a resistant criminal, how to protect themselves from an attack, how to safely and effectively put someone in handcuffs and more.
The course, taught each spring by visiting instructors from Hibbing Community College, is the last one taken before the students graduate and take their license examinations from the Minnesota Board of Police Officer Standards and Training.
When colleges were ordered to shut down campuses in March and switch to online learning, it applied to everyone. That final law enforcement skills class, though, needs to be done in person and it needed to be done with direct physical contact.
It took some doing to get an exemption. Working with the POST Board and Gov. Tim Walz, the administrators of Minnesota’s system of state colleges and universities eventually worked out the details and granted approval.
“We have 45 students in our skills program, and they came back full time starting on May 11,” Nelson said.
Actually, more than full time.
“Because we lost time with remote learning, they’re going about 12-hour days,” she said of the classes that will continue until the last week of the month.
There was no choice but to obtain the exemption and get the training done.
“It would be like sending somebody up in a plane (as the pilot) who’s never been off the ground in a plane,” she said. “We don’t want to do that with our law enforcement officers.”
In fact, 1,000 hours of flying experience are required before a young pilot can qualify to fly a commercial airliner. Which is why the other major group of MSU students exempted from the prohibition on in-person classes are the ones in the university’s aviation program — the largest in the state, just as MSU’s law enforcement program is the largest four-year program of its kind in Minnesota.
“Our academic courses right now are being taught from a distance, but our flight labs at the airport are open,” said Mike Ferrero, chair of the Department of Aviation.
That in-person instruction resumed May 28 and will continue through the summer after state officials granted exemptions for the aviation students. While some students are learning on a jet simulator on the MSU campus, the vast majority are in aircraft at the Mankato Regional Airport.
In some cases, it’s just the student in one plane and the flight instructor in another. In other cases, using simulators at the airport or at Wiecking Center on campus, the purpose is to teach and test the ability of a flight crew to work together in normal and abnormal situations — the instructor controlling the simulated emergencies and other surprises.
Social distancing is maintained when possible, but often close contact is required. It took some time for the exemption to be granted from the distance-learning requirement, putting aviation students behind schedule on their learning — much of which is sequential with one course being a prerequisite for the next one.
“Many of our students out at the airport are in catch-up mode,” said Ferrero, who is overseeing the busiest summer ever for the program with about 120 students signed up for courses.
That’s good news for graduates of the aviation program, who typically have about 300 hours of flight time completed when they earn their degrees. That’s 700 hours short of what the Federal Aviation Administration demands for a new airline pilot, so those graduates typically become flight instructors — piling up hours in the air as they teach younger students.
One of those younger students is Nick Hauck, a Blaine native who recently completed his freshman year and is in the commercial flight lab, learning various maneuvers, doing cross-country flights as far as Kansas City and St. Louis.
Much of that work was disrupted by the campus shutdown, but he expects to be fully caught up by the end of the summer and still on pace to graduate early.
“I’ll be right back to where I was (pre-pandemic),” Hauck said. “... I think they’ve done really an unbelievable job with this and getting everybody back to flying.”
Ferrero compliments MSU staff and North Star Aviation, which coordinates flight training for MSU, for coming up with a strong plan to make the resumption of in-person instruction as COVID-safe as possible.
Social-distancing is enforced as students and instructors prepare to fly, powerful disinfectants are regularly used within the airport and the aircraft, masks are required, students are dispatched from their cars directly to their aircraft, instruction times are tightly scheduled to avoid overlapping students.
It’s the same story with the law enforcement students at MSU. Rather than moving around the campus, the simulations ranging from domestic disputes to felony arrests to defensive tactics are all concentrated in a single academic building, Nelson said. That allows disinfecting to be focused there at the end of each session.
Masks are required for students and instructors. Temperatures are taken each day in an attempt to catch early any onset of COVID-19, and students and staff are regularly put through a list of questions regarding symptoms and potential exposure to the disease outside of class. Students are paired up with the same partner throughout, taking turns being the cop and the criminal, so that if one tests positive, it will be easier to do the ensuing contact-tracing.
Nelson said it’s not a problem to have the same pair of students doing the sometimes intense physical-control moves on one another over and over again. Somebody doing it incorrectly or with too much force is quickly corrected both by his partner and the instructor. And it wouldn’t pay to be unkind considering that the cop at one moment is the criminal the next.
“If you’re flipping those roles around, you don’t want to be a jerk about it,” she said.
While skills training, like everything else about the spring of 2020, is a little bit different than normal, the students are thrilled to be in the midst of it.
“They all look forward to skills,” Nelson said.
Just like Hauck looks forward to being back at the airport, even if a mask can be very uncomfortable when taxiing across a hot summer tarmac and even if he’s required to scrub down the interior of a cockpit with each flight.
“I love it,” he said. “I’ve wanted to be a pilot since I was a little kid.”
