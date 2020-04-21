As local Muslims plan for Ramadan — a month of fasting and prayer that begins Thursday — the community meals, gatherings and congregational prayers that play such a significant role have been suspended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s going to be challenging and it’s going to be different,” said Harbi Hassan, board chair for the Mankato Islamic Center, one of three mosques in Mankato.
Fellow board member Abdi Sabrie said as soon as the Minnesota Department of Health recommended people avoid gatherings, the board held a phone conference in mid-March and decided to suspend services, communal prayers and children’s weekend programming until further notice.
During Ramadan, Muslims avoid food and beverages from sunrise to sunset every day for 30 days for reflection and prayer. When the sun goes down, they break the fast together.
“If things were normal, we would provide meals in the evening to 100-140 people, mostly a lot of students from MSU and others who don’t have a place to eat,” Sabrie said. “Clearly that’s not going to happen this year.”
Along with making phone calls and emails to let the community know of the suspensions, they distributed information at Mankato’s halal markets explaining the reasoning behind the suspension, supplemented with guidelines from the health department on social distancing and implications of the stay-at-home order.
The latter, said Hassan, has brought back painful memories of military curfews and checkpoints during Somalia’s civil war and initially caused some confusion among some of Mankato’s refugees.
“Some of them thought of the curfew that they used to see in Africa, where nobody could move or even leave your home for groceries,” Hassan said. “We got a lot of phone calls to explain to some families that you can still go out and get groceries or go to the pharmacy, but we need to limit social gatherings.”
During Ramadan, community meals are followed by communal prayers led by the imam, or spiritual leader, who recites a chapter from the Quran every night, completing the entire holy book by the end of Ramadan.
“This will be the first time in my life I do not participate in (communal) prayer for Ramadan,” said Mohamed Abulkadir, director of the Islamic Center of St. Peter, which serves about 60 families.
Congregants there, like everywhere else, will be praying at home.
Abo Habib, director of the Dar Abi Bakr Islamic Center in Mankato, said they held a vote March 15 and unanimously decided to suspend gatherings at the mosque until further notice.
It was a tough but ultimately necessary decision to make, he said. During Ramadan, the mosque feeds about 80 people a night for 30 nights.
Even though extended families, friends and community members can’t pray and break the fast together, Habib said, the unusual circumstances will provide an opportunity for family members to become closer as they break the fast and pray under one roof.
“We have to take this message from God so we can improve our souls and our connection to the family, to neighbors and other people,” Habib said. “It’s a good opportunity to understand each other and improve communication between family members.”
At the Mankato Islamic Center, the absence of people allowed them to renovate the old building, revamp the entire basement, and look toward remodeling projects on other floors. The board is planning to unveil a new website that could potentially tap into live streaming through the Muslim American Society of Minnesota when Ramadan begins to connect people.
“We hope to link their streaming — they will have a well-known religious leader who will do a beautiful recitation of the Quran,” Sabrie said.
Mankato Islamic Center Imam Hassan Ahmed said he’s been reaching out to fellow imams and Islamic scholars to determine the best way to move forward, whether that’s solely individual prayer at home or accompanied by some form of online streaming. He said he and the board are considering it.
While Muslims won’t be able to gather as they have done in previous years, Hassan said prayer will provide comfort to people in a time of great uncertainty.
“On the positive note, prayer will help us get through this tough time,” he said.
