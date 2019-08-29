MANKATO — For Mankato/North Mankato residents hitting the road this holiday weekend, it might be wise to fill your vehicle tank on the way out of town.
If you do, you could feel justified in treating yourself to an extravagance when reaching your destination. Get a sixpack of a fine craft beer rather than the Milwaukee’s Best to sip next to the campfire. Tell the guy at the bait shop that you’re springing for the golden shiners, along with the silver shiners. Get the pronto pup, the cheese curds and the deep-fat-fried dill pickle at the State Fair.
After all, you just paid less for gas than drivers anywhere else in Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas or northern Iowa. The average price of regular unleaded in Blue Earth County was just under $2.35 a gallon late Thursday afternoon, according to GasBuddy.com.
No other county in Minnesota had a cheaper average price, nor did any county in surrounding states and most of the counties in Iowa (three counties in the southern half of the Hawkeye State were under $2.30.)
AAA — The Auto Club Group had similar numbers, showing Blue Earth County prices running 18-25 cents per gallon lower than many other places in the state. Gas was selling for an average of $2.57 per gallon as near as Scott County in the southern Twin Cities metro, and even higher in Nicollet County, compared to $2.36 in Blue Earth County, according to AAA’s database.
While the news is particularly good for Mankato, gas prices are low in most parts of America going into the final big travel weekend of the summer.
“Strong U.S. oil production rates are holding oil prices about 15% below last year’s levels, effectively reducing the price of producing gasoline,” said AAA spokesman Mark Peterson. “Gas prices should remain low heading into the holiday, unless something unexpected threatens fuel supplies, like geopolitical tensions or a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.”
Hurricane Dorian is headed toward the Atlantic coast of Florida rather than the refinery-heavy Gulf coast, but GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick Dehaan was keeping a close eye on the storm Thursday afternoon.
Dehaan apologized for not having time to give The Free Press a specific analysis of Mankato’s low gas prices.
“We’re dedicating our team to Hurricane Dorian and monitoring fuel outages ... given the gravity of the situation,” Dehaan said. “What I can quickly say is taxes and level of competition are generally some of the biggest factors between areas and in border areas.”
With gas taxes uniform across Minnesota, that leaves competition as the potential explanation for Mankato’s oasis of extra-low fuel prices. The arrival of Mills Fleet Farm — and the attempt by Sam’s Club to match the newcomer’s prices — was believed to be the cause of a 2015 gas war that put Mankato near the bottom in gas prices statewide.
The intensity of that competition had largely faded by 2017, but Mankato has continued to have below-average prices for much of the past four-plus years.
In the last 12 months, Mankato has almost always offered lower prices than the Twin Cities and Duluth, has typically been cheaper than Rochester since the start of the year, and has been similar to Moorhead and St. Cloud, according to GasBuddy statistics.
Heading into this weekend, Mankato beats all of those places and is substantially below counties in lake country. The average price of gas in St. Louis County, home of Duluth, was 18 cents higher on Thursday, according to AAA. Itasca County prices were 27 cents higher. And Cook and Beltrami counties were 34 cents higher — nearly $7 more expensive when filling a 20-gallon tank compared to Mankato.
For people traveling to the metro area, expect to pay about 16 cents more per gallon there than in Mankato, according to GasBuddy.
