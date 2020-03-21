NORTH MANKATO — For self-described "huge baseball fan" Thad Shunkwiler, this Thursday was when he would get to watch his Minnesota Twins in action.
The current pandemic means the Major League Baseball season won't begin anytime soon, but Thunkwiler is still on track to see his Minnesota twins pretty much on schedule — thanks to the efforts of his wife Lisa Chesley, who's pregnant with a pair of boys due at the end of the month.
"We'll still have our twins opening day," he said.
The babies are getting their spring-training workouts in, according to Thunkwiler and, especially, Chesley — who may be the mother of a couple of future home-run hitters based on the kicks and punches to her bladder.
"They are definitely on the move," Thunkwiler said. "They're very active little boys."
The North Mankato residents got some disappointing news Saturday morning, learning that visitors would be prohibited at the Mankato hospital for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic. So grandparents, relatives and friends will have to wait to see the babies in person after their arrival.
"At this point, we're just grateful that Thad will be able to be there," Chesley said. "... I think we're both kind of taking this day by day and trusting the doctors and knowing we don't have control."
Saturday was also the day when a baby shower had been planned by a group of women who regularly get together for morning exercise with Chesley's mom, Carla. Judy Conroy of St. Peter and Penny Herickhoff of Mankato were hammering out the details of the shower when COVID-19 protocols became much more stringent about unnecessary gatherings.
"We were thinking we should just postpone it," Conroy said.
The group, though, has a bit of a stubborn streak about obstacles. Most of them gather for an hour-long walk on weekdays at 5:30 a.m. (On Saturday they sleep in until 6:30.) They walk in the rain and the snow, the heat and the cold, the bright days of summer and the dark days of winter. They used to run, even completing marathons together, until aging knees turned it into a walking club.
While the strong preference was to not let a global pandemic get in the way of their baby shower, they didn't want to endanger the health of Chesley or anyone in the exercise group, which is made up mostly of women in their 60s.
Conroy was lying awake in the middle of the night: "I was thinking, 'What are we going to do with this shower? And it just came to me. We'll have a drive-up shower at the house."
And that, residents of North Ridge Drive, is why your very pregnant neighbor and her husband were standing outside their front door, early on a Saturday morning, in 25-degree temperatures, chatting with a dozen fit-looking gray-haired women who were standing — six feet apart — in their yard. It's why there was a crib with two baby dolls nestled in a Minnesota Twins blanket, red and blue balloons decorating the house, and a gift table with a miniature TC Bear and cookies iced to look like items that might be sold at a cross between Target Field and Babies R Us.
It left Thunkwiler and Chesley feeling blessed, even if the event was much chillier than a more typical shower, a little bit more limited on food and drink, and completely without the silly baby-related games.
"The most important thing for me is the fellowship," Chesley said. "... Just the excuse to get together and have that support and love."
One of the women standing in the yard was Carla Chesley of Mankato. Carla doesn't know if she will be able to see her new grandsons in person when their birthday arrives in the next 10 days or so. She doesn't know if she'll be able to give her daughter a gentle hug after the labor is completed. She doesn't know when she first will be able to cradle the little sluggers in her arms.
But she knows one thing: she's got a pretty good group of friends.
"Thick and thin, they are there. Good times and bad times, we come together and show our love."
