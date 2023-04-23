Suppose you paid $300,000 to build a new nice house.
Seven years later you call a contractor to take a look at it because you see a few dings in it here and there. Some door jams are loose, there’s a few small cracks in the walls of the bathroom and family room, your kid put a gouge in the wood floor, and a few pieces of siding look like they’re lifting up a bit.
Your guy walks around, inside and out, jotting down some notes, then pulls out a calculator.
“You have some things that need to be upgraded to keep your house in tip-top shape,” he says.
“How much will it cost?” you ask.
“Uh, looks like about $84,000.”
Everyone would have one of a few reactions: laugh out loud, stunned silence, or maybe screaming a blue streak as you back him to his work truck, which he flees in.
No one would tolerate spending nearly a third of the cost of the construction price tag to spruce things up a few years after it was built.
Unless you’re the owners of U.S. Bank Stadium. Then you’d just say, “Yeah, that sounds about right.”
U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the Minnesota Vikings, will require about $280 million in maintenance to remain in “top condition” over the next decade, including nearly $48 million next year, according to a recent architectural assessment — which the Minnesota Sports Facilities Commission paid a half-million dollars for.
The repair cost is approaching a third of the $1 billion cost of building the stadium seven years ago.
Of course, you’d think the Vikings, MFSA and others responsible for the stadium would have been setting money aside for ongoing maintenance. They have, but only have $16 million in the bank. That amount will barely cover the cost of work that’s going to be done on the stadium’s audio-visual room alone.
The cavalier attitude toward the proposed cost shouldn’t be a surprise. Billionaire Vikings owner Zygi Wilf, the MFSA and other key players have a different concept of money. A lot of the money they work with isn’t theirs, and they know that any money they put in is guaranteed to grow exponentially in value to them.
When the stadium was built — and, of course, ran over budget — state taxpayers kicked in $348 million, Minneapolis taxpayers $150 million, and about half the cost came from the team and private contributions.
When the stadium was built, Wilf’s team was valued at $1 billion. It’s now worth nearly $4 billion.
The latest jaw-dropping repair cost is another in a long line of them.
The stadium has pretty much been under construction since they first started building it.
The 35,000 zinc panels that cover much of the exterior had to be reinforced months before the grand opening because they flapped in the wind. Later, it was discovered the building leaked — despite its elaborate protective shell.
And there have been a series of other repair issues.
But hey, it’s all just pocket change for NFL owners and those who profit from them.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 720-1300.
