MANKATO — Just a few days ago, Mark Hustad began strategically placing written messages for his customers as they browsed the shelves for nonfiction genres — the social sciences, history, philosophy and poetry, but also classic literature — around his downtown Mankato store, Once Read Books.
“I have this (note) on a bunch of sections,” Hustad said, pointing to the nook of shelves in the back of the store, which has been recently renovated for more space to meet growing demand.
The message is as much an expression of gratitude for his customers as call for action.
“Readers — it’s been gratifying,” the note reads. “Something I haven’t seen in 40+ years — to see young people interested in politics, sociology, economics, philosophy, poetry and the classics etc. Since George Floyd, our volatile political situation and COVID, we have had to dip into our reserves to keep the shelves stocked.”
He then finishes the note by encouraging people to bring in their used books before throwing them out to keep up with the growing demand, especially since the pandemic began over a year ago.
While he has had no trouble accumulating a variety of fiction, he compares his nonfiction collection to growing a pecan tree — acquiring those books slowly over decades.
“The problem with nonfiction in general is it’s harder to get,” Hustad said. “Nonfiction that is not outdated and readable, that takes time (to accumulate).”
Ever since he opened this eclectic bookstore in 1975, Hustad has had the same system of exchanging store credit for the books that people bring in to exchange.
But the pandemic, combined with a national dialogue on social justice issues, has brought a record number people looking to curl up with not just a book, but stacks of books at a time.
“Overall, I’ve been very busy. I had record revenue last quarter,” Hustad said, pointing to some of the sections running low.
“My economics is getting low and my art is getting low,” he said. “I just restocked the classics, but I’ve only got so much to bring up from reserves. Philosophy is getting low, sociology and anthropology — I haven’t seen this section move since the mid ‘70s. But now kids come in say, ‘Where’s your sociology? Where’s your politics?’”
At the Blue Earth County Library, Director Kelly McBride has also seen a growing trend in the types of books people are looking for within the past year. That’s despite the fact the library has been primarily open by appointment only.
“There’s definitely been a renewed interest in political titles and a lot of interest in social justice materials,” McBride said.
That’s had an influence on the genres and titles McBride has been ordering to keep with that demand.
“It’s been an exciting year to be purchasing and building our collection,” she said. “When I look at our checkouts for 2020, I’m impressed and surprised at how high they are given that our doors were locked for the majority of the year.”
It’s been a different story at Bookshelves & Coffeecups in New Ulm. Fiction continues to be the best seller — and sales are down primarily due to the nature of having to navigate COVID restrictions for a retail business that doubles as a coffee shop.
“Half of our business is used books and half of our business is specialty coffee drinks,” said Jerry Chamberlain, who owns the store with his wife, Pam. “We took more of a hit on our coffee side last year.”
While Gov. Walz issued executive orders stating people could socially distance, wear masks and go shopping at limited capacity at retail stores, the coffee side of the business required a separate set of rules.
Chamberlain said part of the idea behind their store is for people to enjoy a warm beverage while leisurely browsing through the shelves of books. But COVID restrictions required that people take their coffee to go.
“You can’t have people stay in your shop and enjoy their latte or cappuccino,” he said.
Had they not owned the building and business outright, Chamberlain said they would have likely had to close their doors for good.
“If we would have had to pay a lease on top of our other expenses, we wouldn’t have made it,” he said.
As with Hustad’s business, Chamberlain said they obtain most of their used books in exchange for store credit. He said they’ve had no issues with supply, but there are now more steps between receiving a box or bag of used books and putting those books on the shelves.
“Before this pandemic, people would bring in a bag of books and on the spot, we would go through them for condition and for multiple copies to see what we can use and what we can’t use,” Chamberlain said. “Now because of the pandemic, people bring in a bag of books and we box them up and quarantine those books for a week before we even touch them.”
He’s more optimistic about the year ahead and expects to bounce back as more people are gaining access to the COVID vaccines available.
“We’re seeing a lot of our customers come back,” he said. “We’re planning to be here for a number of years until we retire.”
As for Hustad, he’s encouraged that younger customers are developing an interest in used books specifically — combing the shelves for titles and authors that have stood the test of time.
“These young people, they’re talking about authors from the ‘50s and ‘60s,” he said. “I’m just amazed at what they know.”
