The most notable element at the one-year mark of the Russia-Ukraine war, area academics say, is that it’s still raging.
What stands out about the war is that “Ukraine has defended itself this well, and that Russia’s economy didn’t bottom out as much as expected,” said Loramy Gerstbauer, a Gustavus Adolphus College political science and peace studies professor.
Another notable development has been the widespread commitment of both the U.S. and European countries to ensure Ukraine’s victory over the Russian army and their ability to secure sovereignty within the borders set after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, said Tomasz Inglot, professor of political science at Minnesota State University.
There has also been “a big turn-around in the Russian propaganda, which now compares this war to their World War II fight against the Nazi invasion,” Inglot said. “They were able to successfully twist the narrative and convince many Russians that now they are the ‘victims’ — of the West more than even Ukraine — the country they now portray as a ‘colony’ of the West even though this is exactly what they wanted to do with that country … incorporate it into a new Russian empire.”
Russia was caught off guard by how effectively Ukraine has mounted resistance to the Russian invasion, said Fred Slocum, associate political science professor at MSU.
“Vladimir Putin thought his troops would easily overrun the entire country within a few days,” he said, “and install a puppet ‘government’ soon after.”
In coming months, we can expect the atrocities to worsen, academics said. This week U.S. President Joe Biden in Warsaw and Russia President Putin gave public speeches with completely opposite views of what the war is about and who started it.
“Russia and U.S. relations keep deteriorating,” Gerstbauer said, “including joint agreements on nuclear arms control.”
After briefly hesitating, “U.S. and European military, financial and humanitarian support for Ukraine has been extensive,” said Richard Leitch, associate professor of political science at Gustavus. “But based on their assumptions that the conflict will escalate in intensity, those governments have refused repeated Ukrainian requests for more advanced weaponry.
“With no clear timeline and sense of what a resolution will look like, the policy of U.S. support for Ukraine will face growing criticism from inside and outside Washington, D.C.”
There’s a trend in international conflict where both beginnings and endings of war are kind of fuzzy, Gerstbauer said. “The conflict between Russia and Ukraine already existed before 2022,” she said. “We need to go back to 2014. Similarly, the ending could happen in multiple phases.
“After major fighting subsides, hopefully sooner rather than later, there is much work to be done to deal with conflict. There is land filled with landmines and ordnance, returning refugees who have fled Ukraine and Russians who fled the draft, and holding war criminals accountable.”
For the war to end, chimes in Leitch, egomaniac Putin has to be removed from his position of unilateral power. The Russian people, he said, have been waging their own low-intensity conflict against Putin’s tyranny for nearly two decades, yet they are not organized nationally and Putin controls the media and uses terror to intimidate anyone who opposes him.
“It is unlikely the Russian people and other actors within Russia would overthrow him,” he said.
Gerstbauer said other wars, such as those in Iraq and Afghanistan, were wars of “attrition,” where there is no clear victor but rather a slow process of exhaustion. That might occur here, too.
“A process of negotiation is what needs to occur,” Gerstbauer said. “That doesn’t mean Russia necessarily gets territory, but it means some of Russia’s concerns get addressed.
“I think (President Emmanuel) Macron of France is very correct to say, as he recently did, that our goal should not be to crush Russia. I don’t think anyone wins with that goal.”
“I don’t expect this war to end any time soon, as Putin is consumed with macho militarism and will not back down from what he views as a righteous, holy crusade to actualize his vision of imperial greatness for what he regards as ‘Mother Russia,’” Slocum said.
“The war has a fair chance to become a grinding stalemate, but could end sooner if Putin is killed, dies or is forced out of office,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.