We’ve cut back on watching the news in our house. It’s wonderful for your attitude and stress level.
That might sound like an odd thing for a journalist to say, but there are different types of news presented in print and TV. You can read the local news you need in the paper and pick how much you want to read of the state, national and world tragedies.
TV — mainstream, left or right wing — bombards you with breathless “breaking now” bad-news stories and political and social antagonism aimed to hold viewers with a mix of fear or anger.
Now, if I could just get away from the 24/7 weather reporting.
It’s difficult to to escape being told what the weather is and is going to be no matter where you are. It’s on your phone, on your laptop, on the radio. Every local TV newscast starts immediately with weather, then returns multiple times over the next half hour to show graphics, 10-day outlooks and national weather maps.
The weather is breathlessly and importantly reiterated, even when the forecast is exactly what you’d expect for any given time of year.
Getting people’s attention when there is a severe weather bulletin that might save lives makes sense. Going on and on about a “severe thunderstorm watch” or which direction the clouds are blowing doesn’t.
Thanks the the dominance of AccuWeather and the Weather Channel, we don’t just hear what the wind chill is, but we get an algorithm that gives us a “RealFeel” or “FeelsLike” factor.
The standard is now a 10-day forecast, even though any meteorologist will tell you none are accurate past three days out. A few years ago, AccuWeather even rolled out an absurd 45-day forecast.
We even get to have names put to winter storms, which this year included Atticus, Bankston, Hatcher and Quinlan. How cute.
It’s gotten so bad that the only Google searches that rival or top “sex” is “weather.”
Much of the fanaticism about weather is because it is a perfect vessel to be carried in the digital world, where constant updates and pursuit of “the latest” lures us.
Not long ago, when almost no one had cellphones or easy computer access, we managed to get by pretty well without much more than a brief review of what the forecast was going to be tomorrow. If there might be a blizzard coming, we’d get up the next morning, open the door, and if you couldn’t see to the street, you’d stay home from work.
Now angst is built in people — particularly those who might have some natural anxiety — who will fret for five days about whether the next polar vortex named “Fabio” might ruin their Friday.
We are innately interested in the weather. At times it’s important for safety and for businesses. And making small talk about weather to friends, family or strangers is easy and something everyone wants to be a part of.
But obsessing over it is a waste of time and adds a stress no one needs.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-720-1300.
