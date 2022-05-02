MANKATO — After nearly two hours of contemplating examples of misconduct or ethical lapses by members of city councils elsewhere, Mankato Council President Mike Laven brought up a more local question: Is it appropriate for Council member Karen Foreman to continue serving now that she spends five months of the year wintering in Arizona?
"I've had people asking, 'If she's not in town, why is she still on the council?" Laven said during a council work session focused on the body's Code of Conduct.
"Because this is where I live," Foreman answered, saying her permanent home remains Mankato, that she flies back for council meetings and that always she's available electronically to her constituents.
The work session was scheduled after 20-year Council member Mark Frost was unanimously condemned by his colleagues on Feb. 14 and stripped of all committee assignments for retaliating against a citizen who complained about the city’s annual deer hunt.
Frost’s behavior came to light during a council work session on Jan. 24, called to discuss possible changes to the deer hunt requested by Mark Leiferman and his wife, Roxanne. At the meeting, the Leifermans revealed Frost responded to their previous complaints about the hunt in 2017 by sending an email to the county board of Waseca County, where Mark Leiferman served as the planning and zoning administrator, suggesting he might be poorly suited to work in a county where livestock are raised for slaughter.
“The email was clearly meant to intimidate us into dropping the matter by implying Mark should be fired from his job,” Roxanne Leiferman told the council.
Laven suggested repercussions were warranted for Frost's behavior and Foreman made the motion for an inquiry by Laven, Mayor Najwa Massad and the city attorney into possible violations of the Code of Conduct.
When the investigation was completed, the council censured Frost — stating that he had specifically violated provisions of the code requiring members to "refrain from abusive conduct, personal charges or verbal attacks upon the character or motives of ... the public."
As part of that process, City Manager Susan Arntz also suggested a work session be scheduled as a refresher on the City Council Handbook, including the Code of Conduct that members agree to follow after taking the oath of office. That was the only item on Monday's agenda, and it was a meeting Arntz said she would like to repeat annually.
"This is the first time we've done this in 20 years," Frost said of the work session's focus.
City Attorney Pam Whitmore led the discussion, which included real-world examples of council members in other Minnesota cities and in other states demonstrating a variety of ethical lapses.
Whitmore praised the more respectful communication styles she sees from Mankato's elected officials, even while asking them to contemplate a number of scenarios where ethical shortcomings threatened to undermine confidence in government, staff morale and the ability of the council to accomplish its goals.
"These are all real things," Whitmore said. "I'm not this creative. They all actually happened."
It got even more real a few minutes later when Laven and Council member Jessica Hatanpa explored Foreman's snowbird status.
"It's not even about you, it's 'What's the expectation?'" Hatanpa said to Foreman.
During her time in Arizona, Foreman said she attends work sessions via Zoom, deals with constituent issues when she's contacted by phone or email and returns to Mankato for the twice-monthly regular council meetings where votes are taken.
"I'm here about eight days every month," Foreman said of the five wintertime months, comparing it to an elected official with a cabin who spends most of the warm-weather months at the lake.
"Is it enough?" Hatanpa asked, citing the value of informal constituent contact that occurs when a council member lives full-time in Mankato.
"That's probably an issue for the voters to decide," Foreman said.
Foreman, Frost, Hatanpa and Massad are up for election this year. Foreman, Hatanpa and Massad have all indicated plans to seek another four-year term. Frost, who ended up in the same ward as Hatanpa following redistricting this spring, has not publicly announced his plans, although he said in 2018 that his decision to seek a fifth term was made over the strong objection of his wife.
