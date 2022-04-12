MANKATO — Veteran Mankato City Council member Karen Foreman announced Tuesday she will seek a fourth four-year term in the Nov. 8 general election.
Foreman, a retired employee of Minnesota State University, represents Ward 1, which covers a large portion of the city's east side south of Madison Avenue.
First elected in 2010, Foreman in a statement said she wants to "continue to support the growth of our city and the well-being of our residents."
After losing two council races prior to her initial victory, she won reelection with 53% of the vote in 2014 and was unopposed in 2018.
Foreman is Mankato's representative on the Highway 14 Partnership and is past chair of the advocacy group.
