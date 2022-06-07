MANKATO — Substances known as “forever chemicals” weren’t detected during tests on Mankato and North Mankato’s water systems, according to new data released Tuesday.
The Minnesota Department of Health rolled out an online dashboard Tuesday showing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, levels in public drinking water across the state. The family of human-made chemicals — widely used to manufacture products resistant to heat, water, oil, stains and grease — don’t break down in the environment and are associated with negative health effects at high exposure levels.
PFAS monitoring is ongoing statewide, but the results included in the dashboard represent about 75% of the drinking water Minnesotans get from public systems.
Nearly all of Minnesota’s studied public water systems had PFAS amounts below the current levels of concern, with Mankato and North Mankato being among the communities with none detected.
Between PFAS sampling and regular consumer confidence reports, Mankato staff strive to provide clean drinking water to residents, said Michael McCarty, assistant city engineer.
“We have a staff of professionals who do a great job,” he said.
Nate Host, North Mankato’s public works director, also complimented staff for their work planning and implementing the city’s water treatment plant. The public can rest assured, he said, that North Mankato’s water department is diligent in providing clean drinking water.
Many area water systems pull from the same aquifer, he noted. So finding no PFAS in multiple local systems is encouraging for the region.
“It’s good that regionally we’re all drawing clean water,” Host said.
On the dashboard, PFAS levels less than or equal to 1 are considered safe for consumption. Samples from Madison Lake in Blue Earth County, Valley Mobile Home Park in Le Sueur County and Springfield in Brown County were the only water systems in the south-central region to have low levels of PFAS detected in them.
St. Paul Park in Washington County, meanwhile, was the only water system in the state found to have potentially concerning PFAS levels. The health department noted, however, that the city primarily uses water from “two wells that are treated to remove PFAS.” A third well, not typically used, is the one with higher PFAS levels.
The city is neighbors with Cottage Grove, where PFAS were released into the environment at a 3M manufacturing facility. It resulted in the health department partnering with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to investigate PFAS in 2002.
The dashboard both informs residents about chemical levels in their drinking water and establishes a baseline to help communities manage any future changes. The science and standards on PFAS continue to evolve, so having a baseline is about being proactive, said Sandeep Burman, manager of the health department’s drinking water protection section.
“We know a lot more about PFAs today than we did even two or three years ago,” he said during a media briefing Tuesday. “Having all of our systems tested, knowing exactly what the concentrations are, allows us to react very quickly should the standards ever change.”
They're called "forever chemicals" for a reason, he said. They stick around and are found all over the place, from food to air to soil to water.
Yet for now at least, PFAS remains below the guidance levels in the vast majority of Minnesota's studied public water systems.
