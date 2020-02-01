ST. CLAIR — The former superintendent of Hastings Public Schools will be the next superintendent of St. Clair Public Schools.
The St. Clair School Board selected Tim Collins as the district's next leader Friday night.
"We believe Tim has the qualifications and skills to move the School District forward," board Chairman Jack May said in a news release.
The board expects to approve a contract with Collins on Thursday.
Collins led the Hastings Public School District from 2003 to 2019.
He will take the helm in St. Clair on July 1. He is replacing Supt. Tom Bruels, who is retiring at the end of March.
