NORTH MANKATO — Local developers are planning to purchase the former Norwood Inn/Best Western hotel in North Mankato, which has been used for the past two years to house workers of a Windom pork-processing plant.
Max DeMars and Marty Walgenbach, partners in the 1111 Holdings of Mankato, have an agreement to buy the property. They plan to create a 120,000-square-foot mixed-use development that would include housing and commercial space.
If the sale goes through, the city would see a profit of $825,000.
The large property, at 1111 Range St., is just off Highway 169, at the corner of Webster Avenue and Range Street.
In early 2021 the city began taking over the property, which had fallen into disrepair and was the center of complaints when it was operated for a few years as Norwood Inn.
The city, through its Port Authority, purchased the property for $3.2 million and signed a 24 month agreement with HyLife Foods, which used the former hotel to house 150-200 workers from the Windom Prime Pork processing plant.
The city received $37,000 a month in lease payments and $13,100 in lieu of local hotel/motel taxes. The Port Authority took out $4.5 million in bonds to cover the purchase cost and $1 million in needed renovations.
Walgenbach, owner of an electric business and a communications/security business, recently led the construction of a new commercial apartment building that filled a gap on Belgrade Avenue and has been involved in other local and area projects.
DeMars owns DeMars Construction and has been involved in several developments in Mankato and North Mankato.
Their proposed redevelopment of the former Best Western would tie in with efforts by the city and Mankato to see redevelopment along the Highway 169 and Webster Avenue corridors.
An apartment complex development on the site of the dilapidated Dutler’s Bowl is expected to start this spring. That property is in the city of Mankato, as is Hiniker Pond and properties to the north.
David Schooff, of Coldwell Banker Commercial, is leading the effort there to build 78 one-bedroom apartments, 26 two-bedroom apartments and 24,000 square feet of commercial space.
Renderings of the project show four-story buildings that will replace the bowling alley, an adjacent self-serve car wash and a small industrial site west of the car wash. Each of the two new buildings will have commercial uses on the first floor with space for up to 10 small stores, offices or other businesses.
