NEW ULM — A man who allegedly flooded the Brown County Jail and law enforcement offices in December has now been charged.
Matthew Dennis Smith, 32, was charged with felony criminal damage to property Friday in Brown County District Court.
He allegedly caused over $12,000 in damage when he flooded his jail cell and the water spread to portions of the Brown County Jail and the Sheriff's Office and New Ulm Police Department offices below the jail.
Smith was in jail after he was arrested in September for assaulting a customer in the drive-thru of the New Ulm McDonald's then stealing a vehicle with a gun inside that was left running outside a New Ulm Kwik Trip.
A jury found him guilty of three charges in that case in February and he is now serving a 30-month prison sentence.
