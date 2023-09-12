The former Jefferson Quarry, located in the heart of Mankato along the Minnesota River, is a little closer to development after the City Council Monday night accepted rolling the property into the city’s land use plan.
But it will likely be years before people start seeing any housing, retail, restaurants, open space and other development going in.
“This could take a number of years to develop,” said Mark Konz, Mankato’s associate director of planning and development services.
Quarry owner Pentagon Materials was granted inclusion of their Jefferson Quarry plan into the city’s land use plan on a unanimous vote. That will allow them to move forward with land use planning for the property.
The move by the city also allows Pentagon to continue planning for the site while providing flexibility in how it is used while redevelopment efforts are underway. Because the redevelopment may take years, Pentagon wants the flexibility for short-term/interim uses on the property in the meantime, Konz said.
But any interim uses would need to be approved by the city as appropriate for the area.
The next steps for Pentagon will include feasibility studies and additional traffic analysis as well as more in-depth looks at utilities, access, and environmental considerations before finalized plans are brought to the city for approval.
The quarry was mined for dimensional stone, construction aggregates and silica sand, but has not been active since 2017 when the city ordered the prior owner to cease mining activities after a blast sent rocks sailing into the adjacent neighborhood.
The 54-acre property is south of Highway 14 and east of the Minnesota River.
The former quarry, with its limestone cliffs and quarry ponds, has more than a half-dozen spots where water features or open spaces could be incorporated into the neighborhood, according to concepts presented to the public last year.
Equivalent in size to nearly 22 city blocks, the former quarry is large enough for numerous large apartment buildings, rows of townhouses, and roads and paths even while leaving the entire western and southern borders of the site as parkland and open space.
Konz said the property owner and city have worked to find out what residents, especially neighbors, envision for the quarry.
“We built it from the neighborhood up.”
Preliminary concept plans from the quarry owner showed a plaza connected by large flood-tolerant concrete platforms stepping down to the Minnesota River, multiple walking paths, parkland, specialty shops and a possible restaurant with river views.
The potential amenities at the plaza or in other green spaces range from fountains to ice-skating pathways to pickleball courts to mountain bike trails to kayaking ponds.
The plaza would be connected both to the riverbank and to the Minnesota River Trail, an existing bike path through the area. Immediately adjacent to that public space, the tentative land-use plan calls for high-density housing — most-likely multi-story apartment buildings. And farther to the east and south, development would be restricted to lower-density residential structures, likely meaning townhouses or duplexes but possibly including single-family homes.
Last year, Pentagon and the city held input sessions and sought online comments on what residents would like to see in a development of the quarry.
Residents saw many strengths of the property including its location adjacent to the river and its scenic potential, proximity to Highway 14, abundant wildlife and the potential to draw tourists.
But they also worried the property had limited access to the quarry site, lacks existing utilities or a connection between the Germania Park neighborhood and the Minnesota River bike trail. They also worried about flooding potential of the property.
