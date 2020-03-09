MANKATO — A former Mankato city councilman announced Monday he is running for Minnesota House District 19B.
Jason Mattick said he is seeking the DFL endorsement to replace retiring Rep. Jack Considine.
Mattick is the first to declare he is running to represent the district that includes Eagle Lake, Skyline and parts of Mankato and Mankato Township.
Mattick is a lifelong Mankato resident and works as a copywriter. He represented District 4 on the Mankato City Council from 2013 to 2016. He later served on the Mankato Planning Commission and the Living Earth Center board of directors.
Mattick said in a statement he would “bring a millennial voice” to the state Capitol and said he would support “common-sense" gun laws, “investments in infrastructure and education,” marijuana legalization, health care reforms and climate change interventions.
