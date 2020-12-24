MANKATO — The building that formerly housed Shopko has been sold.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher handled the sale of the property at 1850 Madison Ave., listed by Colliers International.
"What a good Christmas present for the Mankato community, to have that vacancy filled," said Cate DeBates, the director of business development/agent for Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group.
Plans for the building include a mix of office, retail and hospitality tenants. Redevelopment should begin in 2021 with completion anticipated in 2022.
The website officespace.com lists a $13.3 million asking price for the just over 2-acre property that includes a building with 90,494 square feet of rental space.
The name of the buyer has not yet been announced.
When a vacant big-box retail space is filled, that's a very good indication buyers trust in the community's future, DeBates said.
Shopko announced in 2018 it would be closing stores across the U.S., including in Mankato and St. Peter.
The building site in St. Peter is now a Hy-Vee store.
