ST. PETER — A former staff member at the Forensic Mental Health Program in St. Peter was recently charged with criminal sexual misconduct for alleged incidents with a patient.
Seth Bradley Beckman, 39, of St. Peter, faces three felonies in Nicollet County District Court.
A criminal complaint states a patient came forward July 2 to report Beckman had "sexually manipulated" her, most recently on June 27, 2021. She reportedly said he touched her under her clothing in the treatment facility's library and it took her a year to come to terms with what happened.
An investigator met with her and learned about two other alleged incidents between the two on June 26, 2021, and June 13, 2021. The two talked often, she said, and she thought he cared about her but she felt uncomfortable when he touched her in the library.
Police met with Beckman on Aug. 18, during which time he reportedly told them his relationship with the woman was nothing more than kissing and touching. He denied sexual touching, police reported, before saying there was "some relevancy" to her allegation in the library.
He described the contact as mutual, according to the complaint.
Beckman was dismissed from his job at the state program in September 2021.
All staff in Department of Human Services treatment facilities are expected to maintain strict professional boundaries, said Forensic Services Executive Director Dr. Soniya Hirachan in a statement, adding that "anything less is unacceptable."
“Allegations of sexual conduct between a staff member and patient are taken seriously, treated with urgency and investigated thoroughly," she stated. "We take immediate steps to protect the patient and see to their medical and psychological needs. And we involve law enforcement promptly and cooperate fully in their investigation.”
