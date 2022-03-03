A former Minnesota State University placekicker and emcee at monster truck shows hopes to be the next voice of southern Minnesota in Congress.
Republican Ken Navitsky, of Rochester, has filed his candidacy in the 1st Congressional District special election to finish the final months of the U.S. House term left vacant by the death of GOP Congressman Jim Hagedorn.
A Florida native, Navitsky came to Minnesota in the 1990s after being offered a scholarship to play football for the Mavericks. He was a record-setting placekicker from 1991-94 and also played on the club soccer team.
He and his wife, former MSU cheerleader Kelly Kusske, have lived in Rochester since 1997 and have two children. Navitsky served as emcee at monster truck events across the country for many years and also has worked as a bartender, real estate agent and salesman.
Currently a sales executive for a Rochester basement waterproofing and radon business, Navitsky is the second Republican — joining frequent candidate Bob Carney of Minneapolis — to file for the seat.
The two filings guarantee there will be a May 24 special primary election where voters will determine which Republican advances to the Aug. 9 special election, which will decide who’s going to serve the remaining months of the term Hagedorn won in 2020.
The Nov. 8 general election will determine the winner of the next two-year term in the newly redrawn 1st District — a term that will begin in early January.
This appears to be Navitsky’s first run for a partisan office. He ran for Rochester City Council in 2006, finishing third in a four-candidate primary election.
His congressional website is up and running at https://kennykelme.wixsite.com/kenn, listing brief summaries of his positions on issues ranging from public safety to agriculture to the economy.
Navitsky also has a Twitter account with messages and links mainly focused on Republican politics and retweets of the conservative opinions of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, Sean Hannity, Donald Trump Jr., Laura Ingraham, Eric Bolling and others. The retweets include one from Jan. 1, 2021, calling on lawmakers to contest the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.
But there are also plenty of sports tweets with a particular emphasis recently on Iowa’s Morningside University football team, where the Navitskys’ son Parker was a freshman linebacker last season.
In Navitsky’s Twitter profile, he describes himself as “married, Christian, conservative, Constitutionalist ... Minnesota State Maverick Til I Die.”
The filing period for the special election closes at 5 p.m. March 15.
