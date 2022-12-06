A fundraiser has been organized for a former Pemberton resident who suffered head and neck injuries in a rodeo competition Friday during national finals in Las Vegas.
Reid Oftedahl, 28, of Raymond, Minnesota, was riding a bull at a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association's event when he was thrown forward, according to ProRodeo Sports News' website. Oftedahl, who was wearing a helmet, hit the animal's head before he was tossed to the ground.
He was competing at his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, according to The West Central Tribune in Willmar.
A GoFundMe account has been established for Oftedahl and his family. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than $49,000 had been raised. The goal is $100,000.
To view the GoFundMe, visit: https://gf.me/v/c/gfm/reid-and-his-family-in-this-time-of-need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.