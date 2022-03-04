A relatively recent covert from the Republican Party became the first candidate to file as a Democrat in the race to replace the late GOP Congressman Jim Hagedorn.
Richard Painter, a professor in the University of Minnesota School of Law and a former ethics lawyer in the administration of President George W. Bush, joined two Republicans in the special election contest on Friday.
Painter and his wife are professors at the U's Twin Cities campus and live in Mendota Heights. Candidates for Congress are not required to live in the district they are hoping to represent.
A native of Illinois, Painter is a graduate of Harvard University and Yale Law School. Although he was a founder of a student group at Harvard supporting the presidential campaign of Minnesota Democrat Walter Mondale in 1984, Painter was a Republican for much of his adult life. When switching to the DFL in 2018, he immediately raised the ire of members of his new party by running against incumbent Democratic Sen. Tina Smith.
As recently as last month, Painter was contemplating running as an independent against DFL Gov. Tim Walz or as an independent or a Democrat against DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison. In announcing his campaign in the Aug. 9 special election to fill the remaining months of the 1st District seat in the U.S. House, Painter said the DFL is more accepting of people with a variety of political positions.
“I am running as a Democrat because I can have an independent voice in a party with a big tent," he said in a statement. "I want to work with people from both parties on basic things I believe in: being responsive and fair to the average person, eliminating the influence of money in politics, focusing on the needs of the average taxpayer as opposed to billionaires, fairness for the farmer, protecting our environment, trying to find middle ground, restoring civility, and strengthening our great democracy, rather than undermining it because that may help my political team. ... The party that best represents these values is the Democratic Farmer Labor Party."
An extremely prolific user of Twitter, in the past four days alone Painter has written dozens of tweets, many of them attacking former President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and state Rep. Jeremy Munson. Munson is a Lake Crystal Republican who has said that he's preparing to launch a campaign for the 1st District seat.
The only candidates to officially enter the race during the initial week of the filing period are Painter, frequent candidate Bob Carney of Minneapolis and Rochester resident Ken Navitsky. Carney and Navitsky are Republicans. The filing period closes at 5 p.m. on March 15.
