BROOKLYN PARK — Friends and family members have identified a pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn Park Saturday night as a former Mankato resident.
Paul Pfeifer died after he was struck on Scott Lane North around 10 p.m. Saturday. A driver was taken into custody. What led up to the fatal collision is still under investigation, a Brooklyn Park Police Department spokesperson said. Criminal vehicular homicide charges are expected to be filed Monday.
Before moving to the Twin Cities, Pfeifer worked in the banking industry in Mankato and acted in productions with Merely Players.
