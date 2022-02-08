ST. PETER — Matt Peters, who retired as St. Peter’s police chief in May 2021 after serving in the role for 22 years, died Sunday at age 63.
Peters stepped into the role in 1998 after previously serving as police chief in Janesville for 11 years. In all, his career in law enforcement spanned 42 years, which included attending the FBI National Academy.
Before retirement, Peters was one of the longest tenured police chiefs in Minnesota, said City Administrator Todd Prafke.
The longtime chief had a major impact on the department, he added, with most of the current officers starting when Peters was at the helm. He described Peters as very well-respected in the community and heavily involved in many law enforcement projects within the region.
“We’re all certainly shocked by his sudden passing,” Prafke said. “We’re sending out the best wishes to his family and the law enforcement community family.”
Peters’ obit through the Saint Peter Funeral Home described him as a “leader and mentor to many in law enforcement” and a strong advocate for education and training.
Family, the obit stated, was the center of his life. Born in Waseca as the oldest of four children, he went on to be a husband, a father of two and a grandfather of four.
People who knew him expressed their condolences on his obituary page and on social media. Former St. Peter Council member Ed Johnson reacted to the death on Facebook, writing the community “lost a great man.”
“I’ve known Matt since he started some 20 years ago, both professionally and as a friend,” he wrote. “He was a fantastic chief and person. He will be dearly missed. My deepest sympathy to his family and friends.”
State Rep. Susan Akland, R-St. Peter called Peters a “great leader in our community and a shining example of the good our public safety officers provide” on her Facebook page.
“Please join me in praying for Chief Peters’ family, friends and fellow officers,” she wrote
Prafke recalled first meeting Peters after the city’s 1998 tornado. Peters, still the Janesville police chief at the time, was manning the city’s emergency operations center.
Not long after, Peters earned the police chief job in St. Peter, where he remained in retirement.
“I know Matt really loved St. Peter,” Prafke said. “He and his wife, JoEllen, really adopted St. Peter as their community.”
Peters’ obituary states he died at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Catholic Church of St. Peter, with a visitation scheduled from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church and one hour prior to the Saturday service.
