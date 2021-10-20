ST. PETER — A retired longtime educator is joining the St. Peter School Board.
Bill Kautt will fill a one-year seat on the board created by the resignation of Bill Soderlund.
Kautt was unanimously appointed to the seat by his future board colleagues on Monday. He'll wait 30 days before officially taking office because of a rarely exercised opportunity under state law for citizens to block an appointment by submitting a petition.
Kautt was an educator at St. Peter Secondary School for 35 years. He was a middle and high school social studies teacher for all of those years. He also served for periods as a dean of students or guidance counselor.
Kautt then worked for 12 years as associate director of management services for the Minnesota School Boards Association. The nonprofit is based in St. Peter and provides resources to school boards and school administrators. He retired in 2019.
The future board member also is a retired Minnesota National Guard battalion commander and soon will conclude a term as president of the church council at First Lutheran Church of St. Peter.
Kautt ran for School Board in 2019 but finished fifth out of 10 candidates for four seats. He said he decided not to run again this year because there already was a large candidate pool. The 10 people who are running for three seats could not apply for the vacancy.
Kautt said he decided to apply because: “Education is in my blood and I felt this was an opportunity to serve.”
He doesn't have any specific wishes or concerns he'd like to add to the board's agenda.
“The district has a lot of good things going for it. I would like to see that continue,” he said.
He hasn't decided yet whether he'll seek to keep the seat when it goes up for election in 2022.
