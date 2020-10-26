MADELIA — A former Madelia teacher and coach has lost his teaching licenses over allegations of sexual misconduct with students.
Nicholas Willaert's licenses were revoked last week following an agreement with the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing Standards Board Disciplinary Committee.
Willaert was a physical education teacher and football coach at Madelia High School before he resigned in December after accusations surfaced. The allegations included he engaged in sexual acts with a student.
According to the license revocation agreement, which is a public document:
Students reported allegations to school administrators last October. In addition to engaging in sexual activity with a 16-year-old student, Willaert allegedly touched other female students inappropriately during weightlifting exercises. He also reportedly talked to students about their sexual activity and made comments to female students about their bodies.
It was not the first time Willaert was accused of inappropriate conduct.
In or around 2015, another staff member reported overhearing him having a sexual conversation with female students. In 2018 he tickled a female student during class.
School administration met with Willaert following both instances and “provided direction on appropriate and professional conduct.”
Willaert resigned while the district's investigation into the 2019 accusations was still pending.
The Professional Educator Licensing Standards Board Disciplinary Committee had notified Willaert of intent to investigate the claims and decide whether to revoke his state teaching licenses.
Willaert consented to the revocation of his licenses. He did not admit to any of the allegations.
Willaert or his attorney did not respond to invitations to comment Monday. The superintendent of Madelia Public Schools also did not respond.
No criminal charges have been filed against Willaert. Police Chief Rob Prescher said there is “no open or closed investigation” involving Willaert.
