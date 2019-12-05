NORTH MANKATO — When it comes to prescription drug costs, the United States is exceptional in the worst sense.
Top-selling brand name drugs cost up to 87% less in Canada, according to PharmacyTracker. The gap between the U.S. and other counties is even larger elsewhere.
The exorbitant costs led AARP to offer a statewide forum Thursday to highlight federal and state legislative solutions to the persistent problem.
“Right now Americans pay the highest cost for their prescription medications than anyone in the world,” said former state Sen. Kathy Sheran of Mankato at the event. “This is what we mean when we say this is simply not right.”
Her opening remarks in St. Paul were livestreamed across the state, with AARP partnering with the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging to host a local viewing and discussion at Oak Terrace Independent Living in North Mankato. Attorney General Keith Ellison followed her, calling on listeners to push for reform from their lawmakers.
"Our system is made to be lobbied," he said. "It doesn’t just respond to moral appeals, what we believe is right. What it responds to is people demanding that we do one thing or not."
Forumgoers received handouts listing lawmaker proposals to address drug costs. Sen. Julie Rosen's drug price transparency act made the list, as did Sen. Scott Jensen's proposal to create a commission charged with capping prices on newer drugs.
Michael Fatis, of Cleveland, attended the event and said even with his good health plan he makes sure to ask about generic options and avoid new drugs to keep costs down. A member of the local Health Care for All Minnesota group, he sees rampant prescription drug costs as one problem among many in America’s for-profit health care industry.
“I’m glad they’re attacking that part of the problem,” he said of AARP’s campaign. “But the problem is much bigger than just drug costs.”
