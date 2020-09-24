MANKATO — Persistence from activists and input from the Black community are necessary to achieve police reforms in Mankato and other communities.
That’s what Minneapolis civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong said Thursday. The former president of NAACP Minneapolis has been a prominent voice pushing for police accountability for years. She criticized the Minneapolis City Council for not listening to the city’s Black communities before pushing to defund the city’s police department following George Floyd’s killing by police in May.
Her comments came during a virtual forum on policing organized by Mankato-area groups Thursday night, which also included locals sharing their experiences with area police forces.
Part of the conversation focused on the defund or abolish police movements. While defunding is about steering police resources to other community needs like mental health services or housing assistance, Levy Armstrong pointed out few people from North Minneapolis’ Black community were in favor of outright abolishing the police despite being the targets of disproportionate abuse.
She described the Minneapolis City Council’s declarations about defunding the police as more about seizing power from the mayor and appearing “progressive” than actually accomplishing helpful reforms.
“In Minneapolis we tried to go from zero to 100 with no real plan,” she said.
None of it addressed the real concerns of Black residents who want safe neighborhoods while also wanting harassment by police to stop, she said. She advised other communities seeking police reforms to listen to the voices of its Black members.
“Anyone doing this work has to pay attention to the most impacted communities and not think you can bypass them for the sake of political expediency,” she said.
Floyd’s killing at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May sparked a national movement to reexamine law enforcement behavior. Thursday’s forum was the second of four in a series looking at policing in the greater Mankato area.
Once Levy Armstrong concluded her Q&A with the moderators, Justin Coates spoke about his negative experience as a Latino man with Mankato police officers. A video and screenshot from 2015 showing a Mankato police officer appearing to kneel on Coates’ neck surfaced shortly after Floyd’s death.
Coates, now a social worker but at the time a recent Minnesota State University graduate, was at his apartment with a couple friends that night when police arrived accusing him of throwing a party and playing loud music. He said there was no party, he was being respectful toward them, but the situation escalated when his friend started recording the encounter.
Just after the friend was told to leave, Coates said police took him to the ground and one ended up kneeling on his neck. Police took him to detox without telling him any charges against him, Coates said.
Afterward, Coates hired an attorney to dispute a “disruptive intoxication” charge. It was later changed to a “public nuisance” charge, he said, and he pleaded guilty because he didn’t have the money to bring it to trial.
“How do you develop trust within a system where things like this happen?” he said.
The photo started circulating again because he wanted people to know it’s not just big cities where these kinds of occurrences happen.
“This happens not just in Minneapolis, not just in Atlanta, not just in the big cities,” he said. “It happens right here in our smaller towns.”
The forum concluded with a panel featuring Committee Against Domestic Abuse advocates talking about the work they do and its overlap with law enforcement. They reiterated how trust is crucial in order for victims to come forward.
“Oftentimes when I’m safety planning with BIPOC (Black, indigenous, and people of color) clients, they don’t want to call the police,” said Julia Hamman, a Blue Earth County advocate for CADA. “That’s not part of their safety plan.”
The forum was organized by the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, ACLU Mankato, NAACP Mankato, B.E.A.M., CADA, YWCA Mankato and Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato. An Oct. 15 forum comes next, followed by the final one on Oct. 29.
