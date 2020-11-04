MANKATO — Blue Earth County, the city of Mankato and community organizations are hosting three opportunities to share about the experiences they have had with local law enforcement.
Feedback received during listening sessions, community discussions and an online survey will guide police reform, according to a city news release.
Listening sessions are 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
A facilitated discussion will be held at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Participants also can join the events remotely online.
Registration is required. To attend in person call 507-387-8795 or email mdurose@mankatomn.gov. For online registration go to mankatomn.gov.
There also is an online survey for people who cannot participate in the events. Go to https://soundoffmankato.mankatomn.gov by Nov. 20.
