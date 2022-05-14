MANKATO — As her baby screeches in the background, Heather Schendel talks about why she loves being a foster care parent.
Schendel and husband Kody have two kids, Kruz, 4, and Kannon, 10 months, and currently provide foster care to 8-year-old and 9-year-old siblings. The couple has been doing foster care for about four years and throughout the years have had four long-term placements and 12 respite-care placements.
“My mom started doing foster care right after I graduated from high school,” Schendel said. “So I’ve been very hands on. My mom still does foster care.”
The Schendels have been providing foster care through Lutheran Social Service. The agency invites anyone interested in becoming a foster parent to attend the organization’s online information session on Monday at 5 p.m.
May is National Foster Care Month and Lutheran Social Service is seeking foster parents.
“If you have room in your home and room in your heart, you are able to do foster care,” as Candy Picka, Lutheran Social Service therapeutic foster care coordinator in Mankato, likes to tell families during orientation sessions.
“It helps families get through times of uncertainty, times of crisis,” Picka said of being a foster parent. “You’re able to provide a stable, loving home for a child or children during a time of need for a family. You can help with the reunification process and provide support to children and families.
“You’re part of a team. You are offered support and training through Lutheran Social Service ongoing.”
“There is a huge need for kiddos in our area who might just need a place to stay for a weekend,” Schendel said.
“And then there are the kids who need to stay for a longer period of time. I feel like it’s a good way to give back to the community. But it’s also just a way to help kids feel loved.”
The biggest challenge with being a foster parent is that kids come from different backgrounds and need varying levels of care. “Adapting to their needs would probably be the most difficult thing,” Schendel said.
Picka said as families come in new, they are concerned with saying goodbye.
“But knowing those relationships can continue is helpful,” she said.
“A lot of families who first start with foster care will say, ‘How do you have that child come into your home and then let them go?’ But we talk about how they have made a lasting impression and life-long experiences for these children. They’ve made an impact.”
“We love being able to incorporate the kids into our family lifestyle,” Schendel said. “We’re active, we like to do things. We like to go places and just making kids feel as though they are a part of our family while they’re with us. That’s what we love the most.”
Foster families are capable of changing lives, Picka said.
“Some of our foster families have long-lasting relationships with the children and their families even after placements end,” she said. “So building those long-lasting relationships and supports is important.”
Registration for the Monday Lutheran Social Service informational event is available through a link at lssmn.org/events or fostercaremn.org/training. You can also learn more by contacting Jodi Raidt at fostercare@lssmn.org, or by calling her at 612-499-5990 or by visiting fostercaremn.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.