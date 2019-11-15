MANKATO — A cause of death could not be determined, but no foul play is suspected in the death of a Minneapolis resident found in a wooded area outside of Mankato last month.
The remains of Shane Zephier, 23, were found Oct. 10 northeast of Highway 83 and Blue Earth County Road 12.
Zephier's death remains under investigation, but Blue Earth County Sheriff Capt. Paul Barta said in a news release Friday that foul play is not suspected.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office has listed Zephier's cause of death as undetermined. No signs of trauma or other injury were found to Zephier's body.
Family members and friends told investigators Zephier had "probable medical and mental health concerns," Barta said.
Zephier was last seen walking away from the Blue Earth County Jail on Aug. 27. Zephier had been arrested for shoplifting and on a warrant.
Zephier declined law enforcement officers' efforts to link him with medical and transportation assistance, Barta said.
A hunter spotted Zephier's remains from a deer stand. The decomposed body was found lying face-up near a drainage ditch, according to a search warrant application. No evidence was found at the scene. Dental records were used to identify the body.
Anyone who might have more information about Zephier is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 507-304-4863.
